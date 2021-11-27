T1 Advertising Approaching $4 Million in Revenue in 2021

—

While the technological revolution has brought on a myriad of advertisers looking to cash in on the emerging online space, one such agency has transcended the expected boundaries of what a digital marketing company can achieve; T1 Advertising, the acclaimed boutique agency that sits on the precipice of earning $4 million in revenue during the year of 2021.

Led by CEO Thomas Herd, whose personal columns throughout hundreds of the world’s top publications have cemented him as one of the premier press minds of the generation and earned him the role of President of Forbes Monaco, T1 Advertising has built a reputation for helping grow both emerging and established brands into newfound levels of success. From high-end luxury clientele like Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) and the Ritz-Carlton to buzzy retailers like 100% Capri and PrettyLittleThing, T1’s unique harnessing of advanced metrics has navigated companies to 9 to 10 figure valuations, likewise enhancing their ERP, CLV, and full-scale ROI.

Herd’s talents and T1 Advertising’s rise have been complimented by thought-leader partner and T1’s own SVP, Dimetri Hogan, whose diverse background in hospitality and fashion has provided a one-of-a-king comprehensive perspective to client relations and their subsequent growth.

With plans to open offices across the globe and cement footholds in continents like Europe, Asia, and Africa, T1’s lofty expansion goals are set to see the boutique agency continually increase its revenue, making 2021’s $4 million earnings just the beginning of T1 and Herd’s digital domination.

For further information please visit t1advertising.com or check out their Instagram @t1advertising for more.

