Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Business / T1 Advertising Approaching $4 Million in Revenue in 2021

T1 Advertising Approaching $4 Million in Revenue in 2021

by Leave a Comment

While the technological revolution has brought on a myriad of advertisers looking to cash in on the emerging online space, one such agency has transcended the expected boundaries of what a digital marketing company can achieve; T1 Advertising, the acclaimed boutique agency that sits on the precipice of earning $4 million in revenue during the year of 2021.

Led by CEO Thomas Herd, whose personal columns throughout hundreds of the world’s top publications have cemented him as one of the premier press minds of the generation and earned him the role of President of Forbes MonacoT1 Advertising has built a reputation for helping grow both emerging and established brands into newfound levels of success. From high-end luxury clientele like Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) and the Ritz-Carlton to buzzy retailers like 100% Capri and PrettyLittleThing, T1’s unique harnessing of advanced metrics has navigated companies to 9 to 10 figure valuations, likewise enhancing their ERP, CLV, and full-scale ROI.

Herd’s talents and T1 Advertising’s rise have been complimented by thought-leader partner and T1’s own SVP, Dimetri Hogan, whose diverse background in hospitality and fashion has provided a one-of-a-king comprehensive perspective to client relations and their subsequent growth.

With plans to open offices across the globe and cement footholds in continents like Europe, Asia, and Africa, T1’s lofty expansion goals are set to see the boutique agency continually increase its revenue, making 2021’s $4 million earnings just the beginning of T1 and Herd’s digital domination.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

For further information please visit t1advertising.com or check out their Instagram @t1advertising for more.

The Content Featured In This Article Is Brand Produced

This content is brought to you by Umesh Agarwal.

Photo provided with permission from Thomas Herd.

About Umesh Agarwal

Umesh Agarwal, a founding member of Credit 101 LLC an established entrepreneur, credit guru, and mentor, is no exception to the young thinkers who wandered through the idea of being your own boss and escaping the shackles of micromanagement. What separated him from the rest of the aspiring millionaires is how his ideas fueled his life to action. Umesh studied Engineering in India; eventually moved to Texas and completed his Masters of Science in Engineering.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x