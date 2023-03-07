Texas Lawyer Helps Devastated Community Apply for FEMA Funding Free of Charge

—

While most attorneys are known for prioritizing billable hours, award-winning lawyer Omar Ochoa, founder of Omar Ochoa Law Firm , serves his South Texas community in times of need. When severe flooding and Hurricane Hanna hit the Rio Grande Valley in 2018 and 2020, respectively, he and his staff worked around the clock to help people without insurance file claims with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). As a result, Ochoa helped many secure the necessary funds with which to restart their lives.

It all started in June of 2018 when sudden and heavy rains flooded many homes in South Texas.

Flooding devastates the Rio Grande Valley

“My street in my neighborhood got flooded,” Ochoa says. “I remember waiting for the water to recede for about half of a day. But I was lucky — no water came into my house. My sister, however, was stuck in her house for a couple of days and sustained some damage because of the water.”

Others in the community suffered much worse. “Drainage is an issue in any major metropolitan area, but especially in South Texas, where municipalities don’t have as many resources,” Ochoa explains. “Water can be an extremely destructive force. It can ruin walls in your home, as well as furniture and possessions. If it’s not remediated quickly, it can cause mold issues as well, so many people were in really bad situations.”

Since Ochoa’s practice already had an insurance-claim branch, he and his team began assisting people to gain funds from their insurance companies for repairs. But it soon became apparent that many people didn’t have flood insurance, which is separate from home insurance, and others didn’t have insurance at all.

“Plenty of people were caught off guard when they suffered flood damage,” Ochoa says. “They didn’t have anywhere to turn to get the funds they needed for, in some instances, pretty extensive damages. These were real people with real problems. They couldn’t even live in their homes anymore.”

The firm started to receive phone calls from people who were desperate for help. “We didn’t want to turn anyone away,” Ochoa says. But at the time, he wasn’t familiar with what could even be done.

Answering the call

“Wanting to be good community members, wanting to serve these individuals who were suffering extensive damage, my staff and I looked into it to see just what kinds of sources of funding would be available, and the biggest one was through FEMA,” Ochoa says. “The State had declared the area a disaster, which opened the doors to state assistance and federal funding from FEMA for people who were affected by the floods. Once we figured that out, we decided the best thing to do would be to assist people who didn’t have flood insurance.”

Ochoa and his team began to help people fill out their FEMA forms, submit their claims, and correspond with the agency as their cases progressed.

The learning curve was steep. “I’ll be honest, it was stressful at first,” Ochoa says. “I didn’t even know about these assistance programs prior to researching them myself. In the process of submitting their claims, we communicated to people that we were going to try as much as we could to help, but obviously, we couldn’t guarantee the outcome. Many people put their faith and trust in us, even with the understanding that it might not work out. That made it very stressful in the days and weeks following the storm.”

Even Ochoa, a top lawyer, sometimes found the process difficult to navigate. “The federal government tries to make the forms as straightforward as possible, but the truth is, they’re still complicated,” he says. “You’re asked to identify all the areas of damage in your house. You might have a general idea of what you’re going to face, but you don’t know every single area from the beginning. The government also wants some kind of an estimate about the cost of repairs for the house, but most people don’t have a contractor on call.” This necessitated him to do a lot of follow-ups, which required further navigation through the system.

But that wasn’t all. “It can be overwhelming,” he remembers. “You submit this application online, but once you do, you don’t know if anybody received it. You don’t know if it’s under review. You don’t know what the timeline is in terms of getting any sort of response or assistance. It’s like filing stuff in a black hole. It wasn’t a smooth process.”

Helping people regain hope

Ochoa and his team did all this free of charge. “For normal insurance claims, we never charge our clients upfront,” he explains. “We always try to recover our fees from the insurance company. Obviously, in the FEMA instance, that’s just not available. FEMA does not provide for attorneys’ fees in the process of submitting these claims. So we just did it as a community service, without any expectation that we would get something in return.”

When asked why he and his staff would work so hard for free, Ochoa answers, “It was obvious that the entire community was impacted by these events. It wasn’t just one isolated area. Literally, thousands of homes were impacted. I’m born and raised in South Texas. This is my home, and the same thing is true for my staff. We feel this connection to the community, and we just wanted to be able to serve in the time of need.”

Thankfully, their efforts paid off. “But once we started submitting applications, and once we started getting good feedback from federal, state, and county assistance, a lot of these people were incredibly grateful to have any kind of resources to try to get their lives back together,” Ochoa says. “The situation went from being as stressful as it was to being as rewarding as it could be. Being able to help people regain hope and move forward was very rewarding.”

When Hurricane Hanna made landfall in July 2020, therefore, Ochoa and his team already knew what to do and sprang into action. And they were able to do it all over again.

