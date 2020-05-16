The 8 Best Integrations of CRMs and Email Marketing Platforms

—

Email marketing provides an unparalleled opportunity to send your (potential) customers personalized, targeted messages that convince and convert.

Today, making the most of this opportunity is more important than ever. According to a recent report, 80% of customers preferring to be contacted via email, and email opening rates have skyrocketed by 25% since the beginning of the lockdown measures to combat the corona pandemic.

But almost as important as creating visually stunning email campaigns that convey stellar content is to do so efficiently and to keep track of the results. That is where CRMs – Customer Relationship Management systems – come in. Using data about your business history with each customer, background information about their buying behavior, and demographic characteristics, CRM software helps automate time-consuming processes. It speeds up operations without sacrificing communication quality, or personalization.

As 2019’s fastest-growing software market, CRMs have been found to boost customer retention rates by 47%, and sales conversions by a staggering 300%.

All fine and well. But how can you best combine CRMs and email marketing? Which possible integrations are there?

Here’s a broad overview of the 8 best integrations of CRMs for email marketing purposes.

At its core, Active Campaign is an email marketing platform. However, it also comprises a feature-rich CRM specifically adapted for email marketing purposes. Users can derive customer data from a wide array of sources such as website communications and email subscriptions, as well as automate tasks like sales follow-ups, email segmentation, predictive sending, and dynamic content insertion.

Constant Contact, another email marketing tool with its own integrated CRM, allows customers to manage contacts and customer information, create and send personalized campaigns, and follow the activities of each customer. Marketing automation, email scheduling, creating sales funnels, and viewing detailed reports are all tools at the users’ disposal. Finally, Constant Contact’s CRM offers a massive number of integrations for third-party apps, especially for e-commerce stores.

Known mostly as a project management and team collaboration platform, Bitrix24 has expanded into a powerful business suite, which also includes a comprehensive CRM. Apart from integrating into widespread email clients for both desktop and web applications, it is compatible with email marketing platforms Mailigen, Mailchimp and Unisender.

Copper is a particular case amongst CRMs on this list, as it’s targeted exclusively at users of the Google platform. That means if your business doesn’t use G Suite, this solution certainly isn’t for you. But if you do, it is hard to find a CRM that is better adapted to your needs.

In terms of email marketing, Copper integrates perfectly with Mailchimp and offers an array of features. Users can manage campaigns, newsletters, gather data on their subscribers and dive deep into analytics. The only downside is that integrations into other email marketing platforms are limited, so you might want to consider Copper only if you are already using Mailchimp.

Agile CRM allows for the creation of personalized, professional email campaigns, as well as the in-depth tracking and analysis of results.

The platform offers a powerful all-in-one solution including contact management, sales and customer service. Apart from sending out email blasts and newsletter campaigns, users can also create landing pages, forms, and make use of social media marketing tools.

A complete software suite offering tools for tasks from accounting to creating helpdesks, Zoho also provides a CRM platform that includes email marketing functionalities. To harness the platform’s power for bulk email campaigns, users can harness integrations with several email marketing platforms, not least with Zoho’s own Campaign platform.

For email marketing, Zoho offers an extensive drag-and-drop email template creator, and detailed analytics and data reporting capabilities.

Insightly offers its users the tools to create and send email campaigns directly in its CRM platform. Furthermore, users can track the success of their campaigns through real-time analytics and gain insights through more in-depth analyses. The platform also integrates well with Mailchimp.

As a unified platform for marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM, HubSpot is among the most prominent players in email marketing. Or, really, any aspect of digital marketing.

HubSpot’s suite offers a holistic array of tools for email marketing and customer relations. Users can automate sequences, harness the power of an advanced template editor, and gain advanced insights through detailed analytics.

It is hard to find a solution that offers a more comprehensive approach to marketing, with other features such as website analytics and blog content management. The only catch? HubSpot is a premium tool, and priced accordingly – especially if you want to access the full array of features.

Final Thoughts

Integrating your email marketing campaigns with a reliable, efficient, and adaptable CRM has the potential to supercharge your customer relations, improve your insights, and increase conversions.

In any case, it is worth taking the time to do the research and invest in a system that fulfills your unique needs.

And among the versatile options above, you are sure to find the right fit for your business’s focus. To help you reach, and surpass, your marketing goals.

