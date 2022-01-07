The Author of ‘Professionally Popular’ Who Is He After All?

—

Bryant Molina, also known as Bryant Goodlife, is a public figure and the author of the book “Professionally Popular,” born in Los Angeles. He has vast working experience in direction, production, and art collection.

His book has been gaining a lot of popularity worldwide. But how does he do it? Let’s find out who the face behind the title “Professionally Popular” is.

What is This Book About?

Bryant’s book, “professionally popular,” can teach you how to become popular. This book talks about Bryant’s travels in helping others find their next lover or business partner. You can interact with him at @bryantgoodlife and on his website.

Preface for his book

It has never been easy for Bryant to reach the level where he is now. He accepted the challenges of this world and never got defeated. He is a person who developed his personality by learning from the hardships. Bryant’s new book reveals these travel experiences and his conquests.

In just six years, he lived his life on six continents. He has met new people at every stage. Bryant Goodlife faced criticism and appreciation from the people close to him. He did not get disheartened because he wanted to remove the darkness from his life. His goal was to discover the world and help the people in different parts of the world.

New beginnings

His journey started when he was in Croatia. He was at the famous island of Hvar, and he got his popularity as the captain of Hvar. Bryant also worked as a producer for a Sony music video with a German artist. He then decided to work as a content creator. He kept jumping from one creative project to the next. He kept running into the best creatives and business individuals when he eventually landed him on the other side of the world.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

He went to the beautiful land of Bali, where he got the opportunity to work with famous YouTubers and entrepreneurs and hosted events with them. He got his motivation from the goal to see those things in his life that were once unclear.

Bryant Goodlife: The Author

Bryant Goodlife holds an admirable personality. He can get the attention of everyone in the room. He is the guy about whom everyone would like to know more. Goodlife is a branding and marketing consultant. He is an artist in his own right. The ability to connect and bring so many amazing individuals together is truly amazing.

Work Experiences

He has working experience with Kitesurfing School in South Africa. He worked as a captain of a television party in Hvar. Moreover, he also had the opportunity to work as an ostrich rider in Vietnam. He has a vast social circle and is running his own business. He does creative business consulting from his vast knowledge of traveling the world.

Approach Towards Life

One thing that Bryant loves is to help others. This is one of the reasons for his growing popularity. He travels around the world intending to help the people. He wanted to grow in his life. Therefore, he took a new venture and understood the elements of humanity.

His Unmatchable Qualities

Bryant Molina is not an ordinary guy. When he enters a packed room, everyone in the room welcomes him. There is a person in every circle with whom everyone loves to be. He becomes that person wherever he goes. He moves into the room to interact with all the people in the room.

His international friends are not limited to a few people. He moved throughout the world and interacted with different people. During his travels, he made contact with many people. Now his marketing business is running with the help of those contacts.

What’s the secret behind the author’s success?

One of his unique qualities is the kindness in his nature. He has traveled the world alone, which is not very easy. He has met people from different parts of the world in a friendly manner. He entered into the places where he was a stranger and came out with a long list of friends everywhere. The kindness in his nature helped him to pass these barriers of hesitation.

When he was in Africa, he encountered unfavorable conditions there. It was a time of civil unrest there. However, he managed to meet the people there with the same humbleness. He got the same level of popularity in Africa.

Concluding thoughts

Bryant Molina can tell you interesting stories about all the countries he’s been to. Now he has written all these stories in his book, “Professionally Popular.” He is still working to find undiscovered artists from the world. He has a goal to make the world aware of their hidden talent. Bryant Goodlife is undoubtedly a man of great worth.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed.

Photo provided by the author with written permission from owner Colton Barter.