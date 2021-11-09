The Benefits of Combining 3D Printing with CNC Machining

—

While 3D printing has transformed prototyping and production in some sectors, CNC machining or injection molding cannot replace another technology.

Combining CNC machining and 3D printing, on the other hand, can be an excellent way to fulfill both time and aesthetic constraints. Merging these two techniques can provide the production industry with several significant advantages.

Following are several grounds to integrate CNC machining and 3D printing, as well as the advantages that this combination provides:

Accuracy in Regards to Tolerances

In the automobile, aviation, and robotics sectors, additive and subtractive processes are employed extensively. Accuracy and consistency are two of the most critical characteristics of manufacturing in such industries. Production part specifications are incredibly tight, and the project’s success hinges on them.

Even though 3D printing is susceptible to high quality and thin layer depth, the products’ surfaces can be porous at times. This is why 3D-printed parts can benefit from conventional machining procedures. They can level down the character or enhance features.

Combining two production technologies also allows for the improvement of cooling systems and water canals. This is a particularly appealing alternative for the production of metal molds.

Improve Your Efficiency

Hybrid machines that perform both subtractive and additive manufacturing simultaneously can boost your performance to new heights.

Reduced operational expenses, a speedier production procedure, and fewer wastage are all possible outcomes. 3D printing and CNC machining services will supply you with improved features, reliability, and precision regarding innovative design ideas.

All of these advantages will yield increased production, enabling you to go above what Subtractive and Additive techniques alone can do.

It Saves Time and Money

Wastage is one area in which 3D printing may help CNC machining. CNC or milling typically starts with a raw materials block and subtracts the substance from it. Because of this, a lot of stuff can’t be repurposed, yet many 3D printing processes do.

There is also equipment that can integrate 3D printing and CNC machining into a single manufacturing procedure. A CNC machine was utilized to drill exceedingly precise channels for every tenth layer of 3D printing.

This approach results in a 10-week reduction in lead time! As a result, production expenses are drastically reduced. Furthermore, combining the two manufacturing techniques provides for additional design possibilities.

It’s all About Scale

By combining the worlds of subtractive and additive production, designers may push the design envelope even further. 3D printing will allow you to recreate mechanical parts with entirely new flexibility in design. Optimize tools by gutting out complex geometry and shrinking parts even more.

On the other side, you might require a substantial component. This is where 3D printing comes into play. When combined with CNC machining, you’ll get high-quality, complicated products with all the features you require.

Manufacturing That is Long-term and Reliable

Combining both 3D printing and CNC machining in your manufacturing will improve your creative outcomes not just in terms of size, complicated geometries, and accuracy but also in terms of consistent manufacturing outcomes.

Integrating those manufacturing technologies will result in high-volume consistency, which, in addition to reducing wastage and shortening lead times, is crucial for long-term production sustainability.

When Should Your 3D Printed Parts Be CNC Machined?

Production of Plastics

If you want to make a plastic part, you have to realize that additive manufacturing might not give the accuracy you wish to because you’ll need tight tolerances.

In such circumstances, using 3D printing to create the part and then CNC machining to shape it to the required proportions may be advantageous. This action can aid in the removal of any flaws which may have arisen as a result of the additive production equipment.

Parts for Machinery Repair

For time-sensitive processes, 3D printing and CNC machining can perform exceptionally well together. If you need new parts in a hurry, waiting for injection molding dies to be made could cause us to miss the deadline.

Under such conditions, one option is to create a computing array that conforms with 3D printing and CNC machining while avoiding inefficiencies that could hinder work.

Because both techniques use CAD files, tweaking designs and changing parts and products may be done quickly and easily. If we need to replace a die-based approach, however, there may be extra delays.

Bottom Line

As you can see, combining 3d Printing with traditional machining methods can take your manufacturing operation to new heights. 3D printing has great potential as a manufacturing method, notably when paired with CNC machining or milling.

It is highly advantageous since it opens up new customization options, accelerates manufacturing, and improves the efficiency of the operation.

Even the most complex parts can be manufactured more efficiently with a relevant fusion of the two worlds. Aside from increased productivity, you may also develop products in a shorter time frame and reduce material waste.

