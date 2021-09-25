The Benefits Of Microplates in Modern Tech

—

As the world of science rapidly advances and partakes in large-volume testing, it is crucial to use the right apparatus and tools to procure results for efficient analysis. One such efficient apparatus found in every testing, research, and diagnostic center across all relevant fields is the microplate.

What Are Microplates?

The need to reduce the expenses involved in testing and research led to the invention of a microplate. It is essentially a flat plate with anywhere between 6 and 1536 shallow “wells.” Designed to hold smaller quantities of samples, microplates replaced the need for small test tubes. Today, they’re an indispensable part of the testing and screening processes. Microplate wells have varying designs, depending on testing requirements. These include the flat, conical, rounded, and U-bottom.

Benefits Of Using Microplates

Microplates have several benefits ranging from a reduction in the cost per test and a decrease in processing time. They’re also easy to work with—robotic arms can fill testing samples and reagents into microplates, and microplate readers can map the results of tests. In addition, using microplates ensures that testing and screening of samples are done meticulously, quickly, and with a less margin for error.

Microplate Selection Guide

Choosing a microplate that meets the criteria of drug discovery research, high-throughput screening and automation, assay prep, and other medical applications is an imperative and often neglected process. To gather accurate data and minimize costly repercussions and missed deadlines, microplates should meet high-quality standards.

The following types of microplates will help in selecting an appropriate range for the desired application:

US-Manufactured Microplates

These microplates are German-engineered and are best known in the industry for their reliability and quality. They’re made from medical-grade polystyrene and polypropylene.

96 Well Microplates

These microplates have revolutionized how immunology research, diagnostics, cellular imaging, and the like are performed today. They are available in several spectrum colors and surface treatments. Need help with 96 well plate dimensions? Take a look at the comprehensive guide to help you select the best size as per the intended application.

384 Well Microplates

Simplified testing is the need of the hour, and in an environment where things change rapidly, reduced volume and costs are paramount. These high-format microplates have multiple wells for rapid testing and screening. The volume of the wells has been reduced from 382 μl up to 28 μl.

1536 Well Microplates

Greiner Bio-One was the pioneer behind the first 1536 well microplate. The number of wells was significantly increased fourfold, compared to the 96 and 384 varieties. These microplates feature a reduced curvature of less than 100 μm to utilize available space optimally.

Non-Binding Microplates

To prevent non-specific binding, these microplates help increase the assay signal-to-noise ratio and minimize molecular surface interactions. These microplates are ideal for non-binding procedures and assays.

UV-Star® Microplates

When used for UV/VIS spectroscopy, quartz glass cuvettes slow down the throughput of large samples. In contrast, there are certain brands of microplates, such as UV-Star® for example, that can significantly speed up the process. Manufacturing facilities also use patented process technology that helps extend transmission ranges. These versions also tend to be sturdier and less expensive than their quartz glass counterparts.

—

This content is brought to you by Wahab Ullah.

Shutterstock