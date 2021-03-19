The Different Types of Insurance Available For A Newly Established Business

—

Data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) shows that at least 40% of US businesses shut down permanently after a disaster. Additionally, 25% of those that manage to reopen do not make it past one year in operation. This shows just how vulnerable businesses are and why business owners should have effective disaster management strategies and business continuity plans in place, one of which is business insurance coverage. Apart from natural calamities, your business is also at risk of vandalism, theft, cyberattacks, and lawsuits. For instance, small businesses spend at least $100 billion every year on lawsuits resulting from contract breaches, discrimination, accidents, and harassment, as reported by the Business News Daily. Here’s a look at the types of insurance available for a newly established business.

Public Liability Insurance

As the name suggests, public liability insurance is a type of coverage that protects your business against claims made by the public due to injuries resulting from your business operations. For instance, if the town mayor pays a visit to your business premises and accidentally slips on a wet floor breaking his/her spine, public liability insurance will cover some of the resulting costs, including treatment and litigation costs. More specifically, the public liability insurance covers the following:

Legal expenses — In case a customer gets injured on your premises and files a lawsuit, this insurance policy will cover the costs of hiring an attorney as well as the associated administrative costs.

Bodily injuries — The public liability insurance covers the medical expenses and claims made when a third-party gets injured on your premises.

Property damage — Other than bodily injuries, your business-related activities can cause damage to another person’s property, resulting in a lawsuit or claims. For instance, if a client’s car catches fire in your premises parking lot, this insurance policy will cover the costs resulting from the damage.

While the public liability insurance policy saves your business finances and property from claims and auctions, take note that it only applies for damages or injuries that occur on your business premises. This means that it may not provide enough coverage if you interact with your clients outside your premises, say, in their homes. Other public liability insurance exclusions include, among others, damages from intentional or criminal behavior, employee injuries, internet operations, libel and slander, and taxes and fines.

About 75% of businesses in the US lack adequate insurance coverage, according to the Insurance Journal. They recommend talking to a liability insurance broker or reliable consultant to ensure you pay for a policy that provides the appropriate coverage. Although public liability insurance policy does not provide comprehensive coverage, it still works just fine for a newly established business. However, it should not be the sole business insurance policy for your business if you want to avoid underinsurance.

General Liability Insurance

Unlike public liability insurance which only covers a few aspects of your business, general liability insurance provides wider coverage. Also known as a commercial general liability (CGL), it is a type of coverage that covers third-party liability costs resulting from bodily injuries, property damage, defamation, copyright infringement, and legal costs involved, per the International Risk Management Institute (IRMI). More precisely, it covers general third-party injuries and damages that take place on your business premises. For instance, if a heavy object falls on a client in your construction site, the victim can file a lawsuit against your business and claim your finances. The general liability insurance protects your finances from such claims and instead pays for the claims from the victim. Furthermore, this insurance policy caters to medical expenses, administrative costs involved in the claims, litigation costs, and the actual claims.

Some of the other types of insurance that are worth considering for your new business are:

Accidents involving your fleet — for your business vehicles and those of your employees, you require a separate commercial auto insurance policy.

Damage to your business property — the general liability insurance mainly covers third-party injuries and property damage. This means that to protect your business property, you should purchase a commercial property insurance policy.

Intentional or criminal acts — Insurance policies do not cover damages or injuries resulting from intentional acts, according to the US Department of Financial Services (DFS). In other words, your general liability insurance will not pay for the resulting claims if your rogue employee intentionally pushes a client down a flight of stairs.

Work-related employee injuries — To protect your employees against injuries in the line of duty, you should purchase workers’ compensation insurance for them since the general liability policy won’t cover the costs.

Take note that your commercial general liability insurance will only provide coverage up to the limit you purchase from the insurance company. Therefore, you should consider purchasing a commercial umbrella insurance policy to provide the remaining coverage and save your business from underinsurance.

Business Property Insurance – This policy protects your business property from damage caused by vandalism, theft, and natural calamities.

Workers’ Compensation Insurance – This policy covers the medical benefits, funeral expenses, and lost wages resulting from work-related illnesses and injuries.

Business Interruption Insurance – Common causes of business interruption in the US include, among others, floods, cyberattacks, fires, earthquakes, lawsuits, and vandalism, as reported by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Luckily, business interruption insurance can help you bounce back after such catastrophes.

Commercial Auto Insurance – This coverage pays for damages that may result from crashes involving your business vehicles. It covers medical costs, repairs on the vehicles, and third-party liability costs.

Product Liability Insurance – This policy protects your business from lawsuits and claims made by a third-party due to an injury caused by your products. For instance, if your medical equipment malfunctions, causing the death of a patient in a hospital, the product liability insurance will cover the resulting costs.

Conclusion

These are some of the business insurance policies available for a start-up. Combined, the policies cover a wide range of business-related risks and perils. Some of the key factors to consider when purchasing business insurance include your business operations, product/service offerings, and the size of your business. This will enable you to avoid under or over-insuring yourself.

