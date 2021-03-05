The Essence of Spirituality in the Modern World’s Businessman

—

Over the past few decades, humans have become more inclined to living lives purely for material gains such as money, assets, or fame. This is the belief of a modern world businessman, Yadav Jani, who doesn’t follow these conventional norms entirely and prefers to make spirituality a vital part of his daily routine. While it is seemingly contradictory, Yadav runs four successful businesses and is on the board of various companies, ranging from cryptocurrency exchanges to agricultural farming, to which people ask how he finds the time.

How Does a Busy Schedule Go Hand in Hand with Spirituality?

For Yadav, spirituality is more important than business. He splits his time between the two and believes that spirituality does not stop during working hours. This, however, does not necessarily mean that he considers work to be a spiritual activity but instead transports spiritual values into his dealings so work and spirituality become coherent.

He has a loving family and enjoys spending quality time with his wife, children, and parents in the evenings when he isn’t traveling for work, and his weekends focused on family and spirituality.

For many, daily routines and work prevent them from being spiritual. Everyone has the excuse that they don’t have time, but for Yadav, it’s a question of priority. He believes it is essential for him to be consistent with daily spiritual practices.

Spirituality may be difficult in the beginning but becomes very rewarding once it sets in. His business has never stopped him from being spiritual, and there have been times when he has even refused to take on specific projects because of its potential hindrance. He once said, “We have to strategize our work for us to be efficient in our daily routines and take time out for spiritual practices. There are days when we are faced with challenges and suddenly we are super busy, but we still have to do our spiritual practices whether we like it or not. It’s not an option. It’s like food and sleep.” He also advises others against taking on certain occupations that leave no free time for themselves, because it is important for people to have that time.

Modernity and the Importance of Spirituality

In the modern world, individuals approach their lives with very short-term thinking. Not thinking about the grander scheme of things, but instead, focus on this one life as the be-all and end-all of everything. Yadav points out that this belief system is extremely different compared to past generations and ancestors who would regularly listen to long hours of sermons given by authentic saints and would even travel long distances to listen to them. Their outlook was also more simple yet profound that the purpose of human life is to understand and realize God. No other species can do this. Yadav shared that the modern world is currently more fractured than ever before in history. Though advanced in technology; individual values, sensitivities, belief systems are all in disarray.

Yadav’s Golden Advice to Others

People believe in smaller practices and assume that a little bit of mental peace done by Yoga, or breathing is the goal. This is fine for those whose goal it is, however, he believes that this outlook starves us of the real, more profound philosophy behind spirituality. Many modern books are written simply to appeal to a greater audience, and in the process, they miss out on the intricate and nuanced nature of deeper spirituality revealed in older and more sacred scriptures. Thus, many people are left with little understanding because these modern spiritual books do not contain all the information. Yadav highly recommends the Bhagavad Gita as a book for spirituality, amongst other things, for those who want to make this a part of their lives.

