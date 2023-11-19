The Essential Guide to Choosing the Right Business Phone System

—

Choosing the right business phone system is an essential component for any business. You need to ensure that you get a solution that meets your needs and can grow with your company in the future.

Many businesses are now looking for solutions to support their team’s work, including telecommuters. This means incorporating advanced features that are designed to streamline and improve communication.

Know Your Needs

Whether you’re a small business that speaks to just a few clients each week or a larger company with a team of salespeople spending most of their time on the phone, systems are available for your needs. Start by considering what key features you require.

For example, do you want to be able to instantly reroute calls to multiple devices so that callers never miss a client because an employee is busy, off the line, or out of the office? Do you prefer to edit Caller ID to show callers your business name instead of a worker’s personal phone number?

Likewise, you’ll want to consider the type of provider you need and how much it costs. Look for providers who act as partners, offering consultative advice to help you find the right solution that’s affordable and scalable for your business.

Understand Your Budget

Once you’ve identified your business’s calling needs, it’s time to consider a budget. You’ll find a wide range of options, from traditional PBX systems that require hardware at each office location to hosted VoIP platforms with integrated features like video conferencing and team messaging.

Some providers offer hardware, while others focus on providing ongoing services like support and management. Hardware companies are typically more expensive because they charge for every change you make, from adding new lines to changing voicemail settings or removing employees who leave your company.

Look for providers who let you transfer your number for free, including local and toll-free numbers, no matter how many you have or how often you switch between offices. These providers are typically cheaper and more user-friendly than PBX or VoIP options that require complex hardware.

Ask for Help

Although some experts suggest that business phones are going the way of television, many still find them integral to customer service and internal communication. With that in mind, ensuring the system you choose aligns with how your team works today and where you want to take your company in the future is essential. That’s why it’s worth taking the time to understand your options – traditional PBX, IP PBX, and virtual phone systems. Then, you can be confident that your chosen solution will suit your business.

The type of office phones system you choose will significantly impact your budget, customer service, and team productivity. The following tips will help you make the right decision. You’ll learn what office phone system features you need, how to shortlist your options, and why you should consider a virtual PBX or VOIP solution.

Compare the Options

Unlike personal cell phones, business phone systems are designed to enhance internal and external communication flow. Advanced features like call analytics and skill-based routing help businesses improve their customer experience and employee productivity.

Many vendors offer cloud-based phone solutions that integrate unified communications (UC) with email, team messaging, and video conferencing for a comprehensive suite of communication tools. Users can access these features through a streamlined web interface or convenient mobile apps that provide a smooth user experience across devices.

There are three types of business phone systems available. A primary option that may be affordable for smaller teams with limited needs. However, it needs more flexibility and mobility and may not be suitable for growing companies.

Make the Right Decision

Making the right decision when choosing a business phone system is essential. Your choice will affect your ability to connect with customers, clients, and employees.

Consider how many phones you want to use, the type of call recording and voicemail transcription features you need, and whether your team is local or remote. It would help if you also considered whether you need a private branch exchange (PBX) or VoIP solution.

It would help if you looked for providers that offer the features you need at prices within your budget. Don’t be distracted by bonus functionalities or extras that don’t add value to your business. Using the tips above, you can avoid making mistakes that will cost your business money. You’ll also be able to find the best business phone system for your company.

