The ESTée Lauder Companies Announces New Equity and Engagement Center of Excellence

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) announced today that it has established a new Equity and Engagement Center of Excellence (COE). The creation of this new capability underscores The Estée Lauder Companies’ (ELC) core values and commitments to build greater equity and representation within every aspect of its business, from its employees to its consumers.

The Equity and Engagement COE will be led by Nicole Monson, who has been appointed Senior Vice President, Equity and Engagement. Nicole will report directly to Michael O’Hare, Executive Vice President, Global Human Resources.

The events of 2020 and the movement around racial equality have placed a necessary spotlight on every company’s responsibility to take action to advance equal representation, advocacy and inclusion across their organizations. From examining and evolving how the company engages with employees around the world, to enabling greater collaboration across its brands, regions and functions, ELC remains dedicated to purposeful, strategic and accelerated action to drive lasting change.

Building upon ELC’s existing Commitment to Act on Racial Equity, actions on pay equity and other activities to date, the creation of the Equity and Engagement COE signals ELC’s investment in a focused and holistic approach to drive sustainable progress and advance the company’s diverse talent through deep engagement, career advancement, development programs, hiring practices and beyond.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Our collective vision is to be the most inclusive, equitable and diverse global prestige beauty company for our employees and consumers alike. This important new capability will enhance employee engagement and build greater equity across the business today, while also providing a strategic platform to expand and scale this work into the future,” said Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We know that authentic change takes time, dedication and a clear strategy, and we will continue to devote focused and meaningful resources toward accelerating this goal.”

“Since our company’s founding, our talented employees have been at the center of our business and the most important driver of our success. While we are proud of the progress we have made as a company thus far, we are committed to driving equity and engagement for the long-term,” said William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman. “Nicole’s deep experience and extensive knowledge of Human Resources and the global legal environment, combined with her demonstrated ability to positively influence ELC’s culture, have been invaluable to the company. I look forward to her continued leadership at the helm of this new Center of Excellence.”

As Senior Vice President, Equity and Engagement, Nicole will be an important member of ELC’s Senior Leadership Team and she will work across all areas of the business to develop the company’s long-term Equity and employee Engagement strategy and enterprise-wide capabilities. She will lead the development and implementation of proactive Equity and Engagement initiatives to create a workforce that is more representative and responsive to people of all backgrounds, where all have an opportunity to succeed.

The Equity and Engagement COE was designed to be a strategic and complementary enterprise-wide partner to ELC’s other leaders and business units focused on ESG-related matters, including Human Resources, the Inclusion, Diversity & Equity (IDE) COE, Global Communications, Global Citizenship and Sustainability (GCCS), Global Public Affairs, and beyond. In this spirit, Nicole will collaborate closely with Human Resources leaders and the IDE COE to develop programs designed to ensure fair, inclusive, and equitable treatment of employees around the world with emphasis on addressing conflict and implementing support systems for employees of color, ensuring equitable compensation, application of policies and access to career paths and ensuring the execution of ELC’s equity and engagement vision and strategy. Additionally, Nicole will lead the company’s Racial Equity Initiative, which includes finalizing and implementing a strategy to ensure ELC achieves its Racial Equity Commitments.

Nicole has an extensive proven track record of providing business partners with strategic legal counsel on a wide range of employment and compliance topics, a background that will serve her well in her new role. In her most recent position as Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, Global Employment, Ethics and Legal Privacy, Nicole oversaw the Employment Law, Ethics and Legal Privacy teams and worked to advance the Legal strategy for employment, ethics and privacy globally to protect the company’s interests and mitigate risks associated with new laws and regulations, growth of digital platforms, new global acquisitions and an increased regulatory environment. Since joining the company in 2014 as Vice President, Employment Counsel, her role has continuously expanded and evolved with new responsibilities.

Nicole’s influence on ELC’s organizational culture has extended far beyond her official role and responsibilities. As a member of ELC’s Diversity Council, as well as ELC’s ‘Network of Black Leaders & Executives’ and ‘Women’s Leadership Network’ Employee Resource Groups, Nicole has long been passionate about promoting a culture of respect, inclusivity and belonging. Recently, she became Executive Sponsor of She’s Howard: Own Your Power, ELC’s partnership with Howard University to support the success of the University’s alumnae through experiential learning, career coaching, professional training and self-empowering mentorship opportunities.

In addition to her many contributions to ELC, Nicole is a highly regarded expert and thought leader. She has been a guest speaker for numerous local and national organizations. Notably, Nicole was also selected for inclusion into the National Black Lawyers Top 100, an elite network of successful and influential lawyers with reputations for providing excellent legal representation in their respective practice areas.

Nicole has more than 20 years of relevant experience across labor and employment law and compliance. She earned her J.D. from Howard University School of Law and her B.A. from Spelman College.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, BECCA, Too Faced and Dr. Jart+.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

ELC-C

ELC-L

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Rainey Mancini

[email protected]m

Media Relations:

Jill Marvin

[email protected]

—

Previously Published on businesswire

****

The Good Men Project now offers Diversity & Inclusion programs for corporations, organizations, and educational institutions.

Want to set up a live video call, speak to the CEO and team, and learn about our content?

Email [email protected]

—

Photo: Nicole Monson Appointed to Lead COE as Senior Vice President, Equity and Engagement (Photo: Business Wire)