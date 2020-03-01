The Five Best Jobs of the Side-Gig Economy

—

One of the most immediate ways you can increase your current income is to take on a side-gig. Taking on a little bit of extra work every month could be the thing that makes the difference in your ability to pay your bills, get out of debt, or finally start saving.

It offers the benefits of flexibility and independence. Working for yourself when you want while doing something you enjoy can be one of the most rewarding things you can do, especially if it’s helping you pay your bills.

Anyone who has ever done freelance or contract work can tell you, these sorts of jobs have some serious perks alongside supplementing your income. The ability to set your own schedule and only take on jobs and clients that you will enjoy is liberating and will improve satisfaction and outlook.

It’s well worth considering one of these five great side hustle options to make some extra income each month.

1. Social Media Management for Small Businesses

The small business economy is currently growing and tons of them need a social media presence to be successful. Many small business owners don’t have the time or the knowledge to grow their social media reach and could use a social media manager.

If you’re knowledgeable when it comes to driving traffic from networks such as Pinterest, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, you’d make an ideal candidate working as a social media manager or even a consultant for companies who are looking to improve their traffic and conversion.

By simply contacting local businesses around you, you could land a part-time job building and growing one or more businesses’ Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Also look into things like becoming a brand ambassador, which consists of talking about a brand on your own social media accounts, or even promoting them to people in real life.

2. Drive a Rideshare

According to Entrepreneur, the rideshare economy is positively booming after exploding onto the scene in the last decade. The top companies Lyft and Uber are constantly looking for new drivers to join.

You get to choose when you work and for how long, making it one of the most convenient side hustles out there. All you need to do is turn on and off your availability within the app. Work on your own schedule just with a tap of a button? Sounds great.

Also, you’re not limited to just driving passengers. UberEats has gotten into the food delivery business, so if you’re already driving for Uber, it’s easy to double up and make a few more bucks in your downtime by delivering food to awaiting customers.

3. Start a Blog

Starting a blog would not get you money straight away like taking on a standard part-time hourly job, but it could end up being extremely lucrative and provide real passive income after you put that initial work in.

If you are consistent and post quality content regularly, then you could bring in major revenue from ads, affiliate marketing, and sponsored content. Blogs can take a little money upfront to build the website, hosting a domain, and other important steps, and since it takes a bit of time to see your return on investment, you might need to get a little funding to get started.

Tangentially related to this is the podcast. Podcasting won’t be profitable right out of the gate for just about anyone, just like blogging, but if it’s already something that appeals to you, it’ll be a great hobby that could eventually turn a profit through sponsorships, affiliate marketing and ads.

4. Freelance Writing and Editing

If you aren’t crazy about the idea of starting your own blog, you could always write blog articles for other people. You can make good money by doing freelance writing or even ghostwriting for authors or e-book writers. You can find openings on some standard job sites or you can advertise your services and areas of expertise on contracting sites like Upwork and Freelancer.

There are a vast number of jobs that you can do with these skills, such as resume and cover letter writing, proofreading, article writing, revision, eBook editing and publication and more. It’s a great way to do something creative and profitable.

5. Become a Virtual Tutor

If you have a college degree, there is a growing area of demand right now in online tutoring. With awesome programs like VIPkid and gogoKid, you can teach English to kids overseas as a side hustle. What makes this fit perfectly to complement your day job is the time zone difference. It’ll be daytime for the kids you are tutoring but it will be nighttime for you so you can do it after work.

If you used to be the go-to guy for help in class, this could be a viable option for you. You aren’t just limited to language lessons, either. There is a huge market for STEM tutors, so if you have any specialty in some level of science, engineering, technology or mathematics, this could be something to consider.

Give yourself a financial cushion with a few hundred extra dollars, or more, of income every month! You may love your full-time job, but if you’re still left short at the end of the month, it can be easy to bolster your finances using one of these side-gigs.

Supplementing and diversifying income sources is something that the entrepreneurial-minded will recognize as important and beneficial all around, so if you are looking for great ideas about how to supplement your income, enjoy these tips!

