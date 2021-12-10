The Five Big Benefits of Being Vat Registered in the UK

—

Applying for a VAT number registration offers four significant advantages for small firms. Currently, if a UK-based company’s annual revenue is more significant than £83,000, it must register for VAT. VAT (Value Added Tax) is imposed on all products and services purchased in the United Kingdom. The current VAT rate is 20% for the standard rate, 5% for the reduced rate, and 0% for the zero rates. Businesses like car seats for children and energy providers will be eligible for the discounted cost. Food and children’s clothing will be exempt from the tax.

Registration for applying for a VAT number can also be done voluntarily when it is not required by law. It is a good option for new and small enterprises because it provides considerable financial and professional advantages. As a small business, how can you keep the benefits of applying for a VAT number?

1. It helps your organization appear to be a prominent participant in the industry.

The easiest way to build a regular customer base as a small firm is by portraying yourself as more prominent than applying for a VAT number. For businesses with at least £81K in annual sales, voluntary VAT registration is an effective way to communicate that your business is on the rise. Having a VAT registration will give you an advantage over other start-ups that haven’t done so yet.

2. You’ll be able to take advantage of fresh business opportunities.

Numerous firms refuse to engage with you unless you register to apply for a VAT number. It is a harsh reality check. If you are a small, growing firm, not submitting a relevant VAT invoice is a shame. Being VAT registered is a tactic that works in your favor, so why not make use of it.

3. Refunds of VAT are available to you.

Many purchases mean that you’ll want to get the applying for a VAT number back when the year is over. You can do this since you are VAT registered, and we can assure you that nothing beats getting money back from HMRC!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

4. The VAT barrier isn’t an issue for you.

Unintentionally, many small firms go above their VAT thresholds. If you’re not VAT registered, this can get you into a lot of difficulty with HMRC, but you don’t have to worry about running into financial problems because of an oversight on your part.

5. A VAT registration number is issued to you.

Another benefit of applying for a VAT number; customers will have more faith in your company because they will see that you earn more than $81K.

Pros of applying for a VAT number Registration:

You have the option of charging VAT on the products and services you provide to your customers. Output tax is the term for this.

Purchases made from other firms are eligible for a VAT refund. Input tax is the term for this.

If you sell zero-rated items or services and purchase standard-rated products or services, your business will be entitled to VAT refunds.

Registration for applying for a VAT number might help your business appear more extensive and more established. Competing against other VAT-registered firms and clients may give you an advantage.

might help your business appear more extensive and more established. Competing against other VAT-registered firms and clients may give you an advantage. Larger companies may be more inclined to work with you if they see your VAT number prominently displayed on stationery and your website. Many large organizations, notably those in the financial industry, refuse to do business with non-VAT registered companies.

Your customers/clients will get VAT bills from your company.

In the four years preceding you’re registration, you may claim purchases of legal goods and services for a period of up to six months. Voluntary VAT registration entitles you to claim VAT backdated by up to four years (for products) or six months on valid business purchases (for services).

Cons of VAT Registration:

Potential buyers and current customers who aren’t applying for a VAT number registered may be put off by paying VAT on specific goods and services.

may be put off by paying VAT on specific goods and services. HMRC will collect the difference if the amount of output tax exceeds that of the input tax.

The process of registering for VAT involves additional administration and documentation. You’ll need to keep proper records of your VAT payments and file quarterly returns with HMRC.

You must assess the pros and cons of optional applying for a VAT number registration regarding the products and services you purchase and sell, the clients you serve, as well as your business’s kind of industry before making a decision.

regarding the products and services you purchase and sell, the clients you serve, as well as your business’s kind of industry before making a decision. In most cases, the advantages outweigh the inconveniences, but it never hurts to get professional counsel from an accountant before making a final decision.

What is VAT, and how does it differ from Sales Tax?

Most goods and services offered by VAT-registered firms in the United Kingdom are subject to Value Added Tax (VAT). In addition, it applies to goods and services imported from both EU and non-EU countries. Customers applying for a VAT number-registered firms should pay VAT on the sale price of goods and services they purchase from commercial and non-commercial buyers. They can also claim back VAT paid on the goods and services purchased by these enterprises. Non-VAT-registered businesses are unable to recoup any of the VAT they have paid. To charge or reclaim VAT on whatever you buy or sell, you must be registered for VAT.

Conclusion:

Registering to apply for a VAT number on the HMRC website is an excellent place to start if you choose to do so on your own accord or if you happen to meet the minimum criteria for doing so. You can also use their VAT1 form to send them a letter. It’s also critical to make sure you have all of your company’s financial records, including bank statements and a list of all sales. You will obtain an official certificate from HMRC within two weeks of completing the registration process. One of the benefits of applying for a VAT number, cash flow forecasting, can be gained if your organization is registered.

—

This content is brought to you by Dave Ader.

Shutterstock