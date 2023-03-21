The Future of Community Health Care: Focal Point Community Campus

—

The Focal Point Community Campus was first envisioned more than 10 years ago as Saint Anthony Hospital, a community hospital serving the southwest side of Chicago, would need to replace its 121-year-old facility.

Saint Anthony Hospital is an independent, nonprofit, faith-based community hospital that has served as a pillar of the community for over a century and continues to be a stable provider of high-quality clinical services, free community programs, and employment. One-third of Saint Anthony Hospital’s employees live in the surrounding communities and have a stake in their wellness and that of their neighbors.

When challenged with creating a financially viable plan to build a new hospital, the idea evolved into a 30-acre mixed-use campus designed to address the Social Determinants of Health and provide opportunity in a community that lacked access due to decades of disinvestment.

Anchored by the new Saint Anthony Hospital and Children’s Hospital, the campus will serve an area of over 440,000 people living in diverse neighborhoods, offering a comprehensive approach to community health with hospital services, outpatient clinics, community outreach, and mental health programs.

The campus will also include a trade school, job training and small business incubator, daycare, after-school programs, affordable housing, fitness center, gymnasium, swimming pool, and athletic field, a public market, restaurants, and retail stores, as well as banquet and event space for family gatherings.

Health and wellness needs will also be address with safe access to outdoor green space with over 600 shade trees, ornamental plants, shrubs, and community gardens in a part of the city lacking publicly accessible open spaces.

Believing that high-quality education opportunities early in life build a solid foundation for future success, there will be a heavy focus on birth to five years to help ensure developmental success. Beyond early childhood, Focal Point will offer workforce development opportunities for adolescents and adults, paving the way for them to become career-focused and financially independent.

Safe, secure, and affordable housing on the campus will result in an improved standard of living for current neighborhood families and veterans.

Focal Point has the power to jump-start the local economy with the addition of jobs in construction, education, healthcare, recreation, hospitality, childcare, retail, and campus operations. Young people, low-wage, underemployed and unemployed workers, and formerly incarcerated individuals will be able to earn living wages and be on a stable path to support themselves and their families. A business incubator will offer entrepreneurs an innovative community space to grow their small businesses through incubation, workforce development, mentorship, and training.

The Focal Point Community Campus is also a first-of-its-kind financially sustainable model based on rental income generated from campus tenants (such as the hospital, retail stores, housing and parking garage) ensuring a continuous flow of funds redistributed into campus and surrounding neighborhood programs and services.

Chicago Southwest Development Corporation (CSDC), a 501 (c)(3) organization, was established to see through and manage this initiative.

The campus design, which has been approved by the City of Chicago Department of Planning and Development, is currently undergoing land remediation of the 30-acres prior to construction.

Photo provided by Focal Point Community Campus.