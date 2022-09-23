Get Daily Email
Home / Business / The Future of El Lugar [Podcast]

The Future of El Lugar [Podcast]

El Lugar is like nowhere else in the world!

by

 

By Danielle

.

.

El Lugar is like nowhere else in the world! Simone Milasas is joined by David Kubes and Claudia Cano who share the adventure of creating this resort while the world is in lockdown and the magic that has been created in 18 months!

In this episode you get to explore:

  • Nothing was normal about this project from starting construction to hiring contractors.
  • A different way of creating in business and what it has created in the small town of Sarapiqui.
  • The senses of peace and space of the land at El Lugar.
  • A dream coming true.

 

Links mentioned in this episode:

 

This post was previously published on Simonemilasas.com.

***

About The Art and Industry of Business and Living Podcast

Welcome to a totally different podcast – The Art & Industry of Business & Living! Where we speak to people about creating a greater future in business, money and financial choices that not only benefit people, but also the planet. Your life is your business.

