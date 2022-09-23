The Future of El Lugar [Podcast]

By Danielle

.

.

El Lugar is like nowhere else in the world! Simone Milasas is joined by David Kubes and Claudia Cano who share the adventure of creating this resort while the world is in lockdown and the magic that has been created in 18 months!

In this episode you get to explore:

Nothing was normal about this project from starting construction to hiring contractors.

A different way of creating in business and what it has created in the small town of Sarapiqui.

The senses of peace and space of the land at El Lugar.

A dream coming true.

Links mentioned in this episode:

—

This post was previously published on Simonemilasas.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock