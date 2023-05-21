The Inclusion Evolution Podcast | Episode 11 | Addressing the Funding Gap for Minority Owned Businesses

In this episode of Inclusion Evolution, Lisa and Mike are joined by special guest, James Oliver, Jr.. Founder of Kabila, the inclusive co-founder matching app that connects BIPOC and women founders to capital and each other.
James, Mike and Lisa discuss the funding gap for minority-owned businesses and what is needed to move the needle on this issue. They also discuss the critical issue of entrepreneur mental health and some creative initiatives that are focused on addressing it.
Inclusion Evolution is a bi-weekly podcast focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal profession, the technology space, the world of sports, and our everyday.
