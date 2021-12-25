The Increasing Demand for Meal Plan Delivery in Dubai

—

Covid became a part of our daily lives in 2019. For many of us, it served as an eye-opener. Realization hit us about the significance of health and well-being. But, for many, health has been at the core of their life, much before Covid.

In Dubai, the motto of ‘health is wealth’ has been catching up for quite some time now. Even before the pandemic, there was an upswing in health-focused food trends. Vegetarian dishes, vegan food, paleo menu, gluten and dairy-free food, low-carb options – all were on the rise. Gut-friendly food has been trending for a long for Emiratis. Probiotics, cumin-rich dishes, fermented, prebiotics, etc., all have been on the rise.

Covid was possibly the final nail in the coffin. The year 2020 witnessed a mass shift to nutrition-rich food preferences amongst residents.

What are the latest food trends in Dubai (UAE)?

In a survey held in 2020, around 57% of food-lovers in the UAE said they prefer a healthier diet. Blame it on Covid for the increased levels of awareness. The virus triggered a chain reaction of food-related stress for half of the Emirate population. After all, food is directly linked with health and immunity. Considering that the Covid has been around in 2021 and is supposed to be there in 2022, healthy eating habits will also continue. As per a study conducted by a new cloud kitchen company in the city, the most ordered and likes dishes in 2020 were salads and quinoa bowls.

The healthy trends, in turn, activated several other fooding styles. For example, many people are experimenting with plant-based recipes, trying seasonal veggies. Chefs are trying plant-based ingredients to offer their clients multiple vegetarian and vegan food. Many restaurants in the UAE, specifically in Dubai, are filling their menus with varied options. Many food lovers demand psychology-based food for their emotional and mental well-being. Move over conventional menus; it is time for flexitarian menus.

Another top trend in the sector has been the rise of meal plans in Dubai. Let us understand the essence of meal plans and why it is witnessing increasing demand in the city.

What is a meal plan?

Meal plans contain measured macronutrients that are made-to-eat or ready-to-cook. It is not just only about calories, though. It is more about the kind of nutrients being consumed. Understanding the science behind eating the right food at the right time. Eating in the right manner, and so on. People have taken it to another level with a holistic approach.

Besides, the freshly prepared food, rich in varied nutrients, is delivered to the customer’s doorstep direct every day. It is one of the reasons why meal plans are becoming so very popular.

Key features of a meal plan

Meal plans are either cooked or ready to cook.

Most importantly, the meal is fresh.

Ordering meal plans mean no cooking. Even if there are ready-to-cook kits, it involves minimal cooking.

No cooking means no washing dishes.

It also means that you do not have to stack up groceries or make regular trips to the supermarket.

The need to plan your meals every day is over – no looking for inspirations to cook something different each day.

Meal plans are high on nutrition. Be it calories, vitamins, or essential minerals; there is a perfect balance.

There is an extensive range of choices that suit your budget, your personal fitness goals, and of course, your special dietary needs. For example, there is a weight loss diet plan, stay fit diet plans, eating clean & better, keto diet plan, diabetic plan, vegan plan, and more.

Reasons behind the demand for meal plans in Dubai

The cosmopolitan culture of the Emirate

Dubai is a cosmopolitan city. People worldwide reside here – the expat percentage in the city is overwhelming 85%. The median age here is 33.5 years, and most people are in the age group of 25 to 54 years. The demographics indicate working professionals, in most cases, are either working couples or single work professionals.

Naturally, in most cases, returning home after a long tiring day at the office usually means ordering food. Due to increased awareness levels of residents, the usual tendency is to go in for healthy choices. Meal delivery plans suit the fast life of the city. The food is either cooked, ready-to-eat or, it is all prepared to be cooked.

Food delivery is fast catching up

Online food ordering has been on the rise, be it from aggregator apps or stand-alone restaurants. One study in Dubai found that food apps are quite popular. Almost sixty percent of smartphone users have such apps on their phones, with almost thirty percent being active users of food apps. With such a myriad of choices, health-conscious food lovers have numerous meal plans.

Especially since there are so many reliable subscription-based service providers of meal plans. Amongst all the companies in Dubai, many specialize in preparing, packing, and delivering healthy meal plans daily at the customer’s residence. Some of the top delivery companies supplying nutritious meal plan to customers in the city are Vmeals, Lifter Life, Cookabox, Eat Clean, Kcal Extra, and more.

Many of these meal plan providers offer customized plans too. For example, if you have allergies and inform beforehand, your meal plan is modified accordingly.

Eye-catching affordability aspect

One of the reasons meal plans have garnered mass attention in Dubai is because these are pocket-friendly. For example, a meal plan in the Emirate is approximately 2,000 to 3,000 Dirhams per person per month. The usual plan consists of three meals – breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner. It gives interested people the option to cook their meals once in a while.

The average expenditure on monthly groceries is about 1,000 to 1,500 Dirhams for a single person. Most people do not mind the differential amount as self-cooking entails ordering groceries, preparations, washing dishes, etc.

Bottom Line

If you are focused on eating healthy or losing weight, meals plan deliveries are the way to go. To top it, if you are short on time to cook or plan daily meals, this is like a blessing for you and the family. It might feel a bit expensive and restrictive at times. But, if your fitness goals are unshakeable, meal plan deliveries can be inspirational. They help keep you grounded, ensuring your diet is failsafe and wholesome.

