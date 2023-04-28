The Journey from Passion to Career: Alexander Chaldryan’s Voyage of Transforming His Hobby Into a Profession

—

Alexander Chaldryan is a highly regarded commercial photographer and retoucher who operates out of Moscow. His career path is an outstanding illustration of how following one’s passion and constantly improving one’s abilities can result in a rewarding profession that not only sustains one’s livelihood but also offers a tremendous sense of contentment. Presently, Alexander is involved in significant local and global photography and retouching ventures, as well as imparting his expertise and experience to those interested in this sphere. In this conversation, Alexander provides us with an exclusive glimpse into his talents, career development, and professional progression.

Alexander, what sets you apart from others in terms of your career-related skills and how have these skills impacted your educational background, professional life, or overall trajectory?

There are a few ways in which my professional skills set me apart. Firstly, I possess a deep understanding of light as both a physical and artistic element, which allows me to excel in the lighting process. Additionally, I have a strong command of composition, artistic color manipulation, and post-processing techniques, many of which I have honed through continuous experimentation with Photoshop.

My keen attention to cause-and-effect relationships and meticulous analysis of every aspect of the image-making process, including project administration, have been instrumental in the development of my skills. This approach also enables me to analyze the cultural and stylistic context of each project, facilitating a better understanding of the picture’s requirements.

What was the process of transforming your hobby into a career, and what actions did you take to reach your current position?

Drawing has been my passion since I was young, and my love for art only grew stronger when my parents bought our first computer when I was 13. I immediately installed Photoshop and became obsessed with it, spending all my spare time learning and experimenting with the software. Unfortunately, my family didn’t believe that art could provide a stable career and so I studied economics at a linguistic university to appease them. However, I soon realized that accounting was not my calling and decided to pursue my passion for art instead.

To support myself, I found a job at a small office-type firm while continuing to explore Photoshop and retouching photos for my friends in my spare time. Eventually, a professional photographer friend asked me to retouch a commercial shoot, and the client was pleased with the results. From that point on, I started receiving more and more requests for my services, and my reputation grew through word of mouth.

In 2013, I became a teacher at an online school, sharing my knowledge of retouching with students at profileshcool.ru. Today, I still teach at the same school while also working on various photography and retouching projects.

My passion for photography was ignited when I needed more original photos for my retouching portfolio. As I started taking pictures, I quickly learned how to avoid common mistakes that would require post-production correction. I was also fortunate enough to learn from the renowned commercial photographer Igor Sakharov, who is a superstar in the international photography industry. Under his mentorship, I gained valuable insights into studio lighting techniques that pushed me beyond my role as a retoucher and into the realm of photography.

Although my story may not be unique, it is a common experience for many talented individuals, whether writers, photographers, or retouchers. At some point, they realize that the countless hours they have invested in their hobby can be transformed into a career or business. The key is to pursue your passion and not give up, and success will inevitably follow.

Could you elaborate on the technique you developed for retouching photos?

Through experimentation with different Photoshop tools, I developed a new technique for retouching photos. This involved using a separate frequency layer within the frequency separation technique and utilizing the mixer brush tool on the low-frequency layer instead of the traditional clone stamp tool on the high-frequency layer. While the mixer brush tool was not originally intended for retouching, I found a combination of brush options that made it a powerful tool for this purpose.

Initially, the technique was not widely known, but it has since gained popularity through various YouTube tutorials. Over the past decade, it has become a standard technique used in photo retouching worldwide.

Have you collaborated with any notable individuals throughout your career?

Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to work with several well-known personalities. Prior to teaching Photoshop, I spent a few years working with Stas Namin in Moscow, creating posters for his music group called Flowers. As a photographer, I also conducted photoshoots for Larisa Dolina, a celebrated diva for more than five decades, and partnered with Goga Nikabadze, a renowned Georgian fashion designer. Furthermore, I have retouched photos for Maxim Leonidov, Billy’s Band, Kukryniksy music band, Alyona Apina, and several other prominent Russian singers.

Have you been recognized with any awards during your career?

Throughout my career, I have participated in various competitions and have been recognized with several awards. Notably, I have been featured twice in the World Photographic Cup (WPC), an Olympic-style competition where photographers compete both individually and as members of national teams. In 2019, I received the Best of Nation WPC award for Illustrative/Digital Art, although my entry did not advance to the final competition. In 2022, my work was selected as one of the top 10 in the world, but due to the suspension of the Russian team caused by the war in Ukraine, I was not able to receive the award. I firmly believe that I would have been awarded if the ceremony had taken place earlier.

What aspirations do you have for your future, and where do you envision yourself in a decade?

My present aim is to expand my reach to the international stage. I, as well as many other Russians, must counteract domestic propaganda, maintain our intellectual independence, and gain a comprehensive understanding of the Ukrainian war’s atrocities. In ten years, I envision myself as a globally recognized professional in my field, contributing to the industry’s advancement while striving to make a positive impact on society.

How do you plan to improve your skills in the future?

In the coming years, photography is expected to experience substantial transformations. With the rise of AI, there are concerns among professional photographers that some of their tasks will be taken over by machines. However, while it is true that AI will likely play a larger role, there will still be many areas where human creativity and intuition are irreplaceable. To stay ahead in the industry and improve, photographers will need to embrace these new AI technologies and incorporate them into their workflows. Additionally, they must find ways to push the boundaries of what AI can do and explore new avenues for creative expression.

