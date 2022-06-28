The Leadership Guide, Providing a Roadmap to Becoming a Legendary Leader

—

Currently, the world faces a leadership crisis because the correspondence between competency and power is at an all-time low. Current leaders are not as effective as they should be, which harms organizations and communities all over the world. This begs the question: are you ready to step up? Do you wish to unlock your heroic potential and develop into a Legendary Leader?

If the answer is a resounding yes, Cody Dakota Wooten, C.B.C. will help you accomplish your goals. He is the founder of The Leadership Guide and he’s passionate about helping entrepreneurs, C-Suite Executives, and Business Owners unlock their Heroic Potential. He is one of the top men’s performance coaches on the market and he helps clients evolve into Legendary Leaders.

Cody created Legendary Leadership Coaching to help make a difference in clients’ lives and careers. His mission is to create the next generation of Legendary Leaders who will drastically change the world for the better and have a positive impact. His product is a response to the realization that the world of Leadership Development was failing and it only guaranteed a 20% success rate.

With this in mind, Cody set out to bring something different and far more effective to the table. That’s how he developed the award-winning category of Legendary Leadership, which doesn’t only focus on leadership skills, but also Psychophysiology and the Core of Leadership. He trained with some of the greatest minds in leadership while also studying and becoming certified in different aspects of Psychophysiology, such as Flow Psychology, Neurocardiology, Kinesiology, Eudaimonology, Nutrition, Respiration, and more.

Cody leverages all this knowledge to help clients become the leaders this world needs through coaching services, speaking engagements, TV show appearances, and his Top 1% podcast. His coaching and tools can help clients create a 500% increase in productivity and truly flourish! Each one of these services offers tremendous value and allows leaders to overcome limitations.

The Leadership Guide is designed to help people unlock their heroic potential and it’s based on four core values; faith, family, freedom, and future. A “hero” is someone with the strength of two (or more) people and this strength is what leaders need to boost organizations into the future, make an impact in the world, and create a long-lasting legacy.

The S.P.E.E.D System to Successful Leadership is the methodology behind this approach to leadership coaching. It helps leaders determine the changes that need to be made for success, identify the limiting beliefs that are stifling their progress, and develop a plan to reach their goals more quickly and efficiently.

Cody has successfully revolutionized Leadership Development by creating an entirely new approach that provides leaders with the tools they need to develop their strengths. Additionally, speaking engagements and workshops allow him to deliver materials and ideas that organizations, businesses, and people can use to make the world better.

If you’re ready to step into your leadership abilities and emerge as a Legendary Leader, visit The Leadership Guide for more information!

