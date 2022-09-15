The Match Artist: Dating Photographers Who Have Worked with Celebrities

—

Do you ever wonder how certain celebrities are just so photogenic? It’s like they sense the camera, and BAM. They just look good. Time and time again, when we try to channel their superpowers and magically look as they do on camera, it’s not pretty. What if it wasn’t the celebrity’s posing prowess at all, but the skills of the photographers?

Lucky for us (the non-superpowered, awkward picture-taking humans of the world) Nick Friesen and Shane White and their team at The Match Artist have shot with (photographically speaking, that is) some of those beautiful celebrities we always see, and they want to make us beautiful, too!

So What Is The Match Artist ?

The Match Artist is a photography company focused on helping people, celebrities, and Joe Schmo alike, to look and feel their best in pictures. To achieve this, they instruct clients with Facial Expression Coaching, which focuses on subtle movements of the face, eyes, lips, and body to make people appear comfortable and natural on camera instead of stiff and awkward. While The Match Artist has worked with people of all types, they have found a specific niche within a population that notoriously needs the most help: single men on dating apps.

If you’ve ever had the pleasure or misfortune to grace the dating app world, you’ve seen some people who desperately need The Match Artist’s help. You know the type: the guy with six selfies in a baseball cap behind the wheel of a car, the guy with two blurry shots in a bar, and the guy with an up-angled selfie multiplying their number of chins. Those are the kinds of profiles The Match Artist has transformed.

But they aren’t just taking any old photos. The Match Artist’s goal is to let their clients’ real personalities shine through. Using Facial Expression Coaching, guys become more aware of how their face actually appears on camera versus their perception of it. The Match Artist might suggest that you move your eyelids slightly to convey confidence, or lift one side of your mouth for that elusive smirk that you can never seem to master on your own.

“Dating photographs need to be honest and show off those so-called “best attributes” without appearing overdone or too contrived,” says Nick Friesen.

Another thing that differentiates The Match Artist from other photographers is that the shoots aren’t completed in a studio. The Match Artist photographers want to capture clients in their element so their personality shines through. Clients are typically more comfortable in their own homes as opposed to a studio, so that’s where The Match Artist photographers shoot most of the time. They travel frequently to Austin, San Francisco, Chicago, New York City, Seattle, and many places in between.

When you’re in a familiar place, it’s easier to be yourself and capture shots true to who you are. Their photographers will even go around town with you to your favorite spots to capture your hobbies, passions, and interests. They’ve been known to shoot everything from kayaking and jet skiing to poker night and guitar playing.

“Our photos help you steer clear from the otherwise monotonous, repetitive profiles so you really stand out. It’s also an opportunity to connect with a prospect who, ideally, is a like-minded person who shares your passion or something similar,” says Nick Friesen.

Do The Match Artist’s Photos Really Work?

These guys know what they’re doing. Their clients have seen significant increases in matches per day and dates per week. They’ve helped more than 600 single guys find the confidence they need to make meaningful connections.

A recent client said, “Before getting pictures taken by The Match Artist, I was getting 2-3 matches a week. After getting new pictures from The Match Artist and tweaking my bio, I was getting 5+ matches per day with really great people. The results truly speak for themselves.”

By helping guys put their best foot forward (literally, because they take full-body shots) and show their true self, The Match Artist has helped clients make deeper and more frequent connections, resulting in meaningful relationships and even a few marriages.

The Highest Caliber of Photographers

For every person The Match Artist hires, hundreds of applications come in. It just so happens that their photographers have shot with people like Seth Rogen, Jessica Chastain, and Kanye West. In other words, their crew is highly skilled with years of experience helping people look great on camera.

The Match Artist knows that sometimes all it takes to feel confident are a few flattering and expressive pictures. They’re able to get fantastic shots, yes, because of Facial Expression Coaching, and yes, because they’re just that good. But mostly because they take the time to build relationships with their clients. A Match Artist shoot ends up feeling like you’re just taking pictures with a friend.

Through photography, The Match Artist helps clients build confidence not only in dating but in every area of life. Many of their clients have been taking mediocre pictures all of their lives, simply because they never knew how to manipulate their face and relax in front of the camera. It can be life-changing to see how good they can actually look.

“Many of our clients don’t believe they’re photogenic. They’re actually really good-looking, they just haven’t been in the right environment or had the right coaching to relax and feel confident in front of the camera. By getting to know them and spending 4-5 hours together, we’re able to bring out that confidence and show them how great they naturally look,” says Nick Friesen.

Just think, you could work with some of the most skilled photographers out there. Ones who have even photographed celebrities. Plus, The Match Artist guys are pretty cool to hang out with. It’s a win-win. Contact The Match Artist for a confidence boost to look as good as, no, BETTER, than any of the celebrities out there. The real you beats any imitations anyway.

