The Most In-Demand Professions Of The Next Decade

New trends, new professions make themselves felt. Ten years ago, builders, plasterers, and tilers were in demand. It was fashionable to share poetry . Now the world labor market is eager to get “brains” – nanotechnologists, engineers, IT specialists, chemists, doctors, etc. Forecast which professions will be most in-demand in the next decade.

1. IT specialists.

The natural development of the trend of computerization. The number of requests for “IT people” of all stripes is only growing. And this trend has not yet reached its peak. The market is far from being fully saturated. If we talk about specific specialists, then these are two groups. Software developers. And “optimizers” of the enterprise. The function of the latter is often played by system administrators. However, they are also entrusted with taking care of communications, servers, video control, networks, printing equipment, etc. The boom in design IT specialties is gradually falling. The market needs skilled programmers and software developers. This is especially noticeable in the field of game production, mobile phone OS, and in the web sphere.

2. Engineers.

The need for these people is due to the outflow of young specialists from the region and the small number of technical universities. The main recruiters are still state-owned enterprises.

3. Marketers.

Capitalism has not been canceled. And the whole economy, as before, is built on the production and subsequent sale of goods. In the last paragraph, marketers play an invaluable role. Actually, brand managers and specialists in online advertising (promotion) can also be attributed here. After all, no matter what the company offers: from leasing services to chocolate donuts, customers need to hear it.

4. Medics.

General specialists are valued more than narrow specialists (due to the volume of workloads). Average salaries are about $150-180 thousand per year. The trend towards online consultations of doctors and medical photos .

5. Specialists in the field of service.

The trend, which appeared in the late nineties in the United States, is blooming in all its glory. Thousands of psycho-trainings, success coaches and staff training centers are working tirelessly. And now in all areas of the service we see not just administrators, sellers, and consultants. We see smiling professionals with a good knowledge of psychology.

6. Nano-technologies.

The demand for these specialists is like a snake outing. Now scientists are sitting idle, then another pharmacological, biotechnological, electronic company comes to the market and immediately takes away the majority of specialists. Globally, the demand for these professionals will only grow.

7. Logisticians.

Delivery of goods today has become not just a pleasant bonus, but an urgent need. After all, if the company does not deliver the goods, the client would rather turn to another company than to transport the goods himself. Because of this, more and more companies are acquiring delivery departments. In connection with this, there is a growing demand for people who can competently optimize the issues of transportation between the supplier, the company and the client. If we talk about the field of mobile transportation, then specialists in vehicle insurance are also in demand.

8. Chemists

These people are in demand in two directions. First, it is energy. Because of the impact of petroleum products on the global economy. And secondly, pharmacological research. So people at the intersection of scientific chemistry and medicine will be useful.

9. Top managers

Companies and recruiting agencies are on the hunt for competent managers with work experience. This is not even a trend, but a certain rule in the field of business. It doesn’t matter what the company sells. It is important which leader is at the helm.

10. Market Analysts

The financial sector has evolved over the past two decades from a service appendage to a self-sufficient dominant area. And since the basis of many businesses is loans and banking relationships, companies hire special people to track changes in the markets. This also includes the relatively young profession of a trend manager.

