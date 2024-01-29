The Odierno Legacy: A Law Firm’s Unyielding Commitment to Long Island

—

Nestled in the heart of New York, Long Island has long been known for its vibrant community, which is rich in heritage and spirit. It’s a place where history intertwines with the modern era – a region celebrated for its unique blend of urban energy and suburban tranquility. Amidst this backdrop, countless businesses and families have weaved their stories of success, resilience, and community engagement into the island’s tapestry.

Among those stories is that of the Odierno Law Firm , a pillar of support and unparalleled legal expertise spanning nearly fifty decades.

Today, the Odierno Law Firm is one of Long Island’s most trusted legal experts, known for their collaborative and client-centric approach that leaves no stone unturned in their relentless pursuit of justice. Specializing in various personal injury cases, from car and pedestrian accidents to premises liability and wrongful death cases, this family-run business has etched its name in the island’s legal history, setting an example for future attorneys.

But how did it all start? The story traces back to 1978, when Joseph J. Odierno, a budding attorney with immense potential, established a satellite office in Long Island. Just a bit more than a decade later, his son, Scott F. Odierno, joined the business, followed by the equally ambitious and profoundly dedicated younger son, Lee F. Odierno, who joined in 2003.

“Technically, our firm, as it is right now, was established when my brother joined. Until then, my father was a partner for another firm, and he and I were working together at the satellite office,” Scott Odierno explains. “When we all came together, my father, brother, and I, it was only natural for us to start building our legacy.”

And build – they did. Over 45 years – and formally, as Odierno Law Firm since 2003 – this highly skilled group of attorneys has proven their mettle in a wide range of cases, securing substantial payouts for personal injury and accident victims. Scott reveals that the firm handles vehicular accidents and personal injuries to ensure they’re not spread too thin.

This focus allows them to provide a more personal service to their clients – a stark contrast to the ‘business as usual’ within the legal realm, often criticized for its ‘cold’ and ‘distant’ approaches.

“We aim to always be available to answer their questions and maintain open communication, as we believe the client’s experience is crucial. For us, it’s not just about the quality of work. This is a given. It’s also about how the client is treated and supported throughout a difficult process,” Scott adds.

While straightforward and open communication is one of the cornerstones of Odierno Law Firm’s approach, not many law firms can say the same. As Scott points out, unfortunately, many attorneys delegate communication tasks and may not interact with clients as much face-to-face. The Odierno team, however, prefers to maintain open communication channels with their clients at all times, providing not just legal advice but also words of compassion, reassurance, and support.

Another aspect that sets the firm apart is its effort to resolve cases promptly and tailor its strategies according to each client’s needs.

“Instead of dictating how the case should proceed, we opt for a more collaborative experience. We understand that some clients may not feel comfortable going to trial or court, or they may prefer to settle sooner rather than later,” Scott says. “We aim for solutions that work and make our clients feel comfortable.”

Reflecting on the legacy the Odierno Law Firm has built and the beauty and significance of running a small business, Scott states that their journey has been more than just offering legal services. It’s about upholding a tradition of trust and personal connection.

In a world where everything is becoming increasingly impersonal, the Odierno approach is to maintain a personal touch. Scott reiterates, “Each case and client is unique and deserves our undivided attention and dedication. That’s the essence of our family’s legacy – we don’t strive just to win cases. We want to be a dependable part of our Long Island community and make a real difference in people’s lives.”

