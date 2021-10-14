The Pressing Need for Automation in the Shipping Industry: Francess Okolo

—

The Shipping Industry has evolved as one of the major foundations for the growth of nations throughout the world in terms of the economic interchange of products throughout history. It is a mechanism that allows countries all over the world to connect, therefore improving economies and contributing to nations’ socioeconomic growth. Maritime transportation, a vital component of the global economy, is undergoing significant transformations as a result of new technology and automation.

Francess Okolo, a dedicated and enthusiastic data analyst with a bachelor’s degree in economics and international business, as well as an MBA and MSc in Management Information Systems and Services, is highlighting the shipping industry’s growing need for automation. Francess is a data analyst who is enthusiastic about turning raw data into meaningful insights that companies and organizations can use to create smart growth strategies. She intends to give back to the marine sector by educating young minds about its relevance.

Digitalization is gaining fast ground

Digitalization and new advancements in artificial intelligence, blockchain, IoT, and automation are becoming increasingly important in marine transportation. Due to its intricate structure and hundreds of operators involved, the shipping sector takes longer to accept modern technologies in order to expedite the shipping process. Terminals that are entirely automated presently handle less than 10% of container capacity. Currently, the marine industry’s major players, from suppliers to shippers to fleet operators, are working quickly to integrate and market innovative technology.

The desire for reducing delivery costs, on the other hand, is never-ending. And, during the last decade, the industry has gradually but steadily implemented more effective methods of port and terminal administration. Since the demand for automation is increasing all the time, it is picking up steam significantly.

Digital technologies and apps are being used to boost operational effectiveness and stay ahead of the competition. They’re also being put in place to push the sector toward decarbonization, with the goal of achieving minimal environmental impact from international shipping by the middle of the century.

Data streams from sensors and other pieces of knowledge may be utilized for increased surveillance, control, quality management, and confirmation, as well as strategic planning. In order to maintain efficient, consistent operations and improve short and long-term sustainability, maritime operators must evaluate and adapt their current approach.

The Ever-Growing Benefits of Automation!

The propensity for enhancing performance via automated processes varies per sub-function and unlocking the entire potential needs a combination of technologies. The challenge for companies considering adopting technology and automation is to determine the operations that require it, the efficiency, and outcomes it may give, and the amount of upheaval the changeover process is likely to cause. When these three factors are taken into account, a company is all set to manage its operations successfully and efficiently.

When asked why automation is needed in the maritime sector, Francess responded, “The logistics process may be ramped up using automation. Automation can aid in the delivery of items that are “just in time.” Automation can help save labor, specifically when it comes to jobs that are done on a regular basis.”

A generally held belief is that a large portion of all maritime accidents is caused by human error. Recently, an institute determined that at least 60% of all accidents are caused by human mistakes based on their research. According to EMSA, the primary contributing cause of 65 percent of the documented accidents is human wrongful behavior. Numerous researches for autonomous ships have been conducted as a result of the impact of human mistakes on maritime safety. In addition, research has looked into the human-system interaction in marine transportation. Moreover, due to the considerable effect of human errors, it is predicted that when automated ships are implemented, the number of accidents would be diminished. Nevertheless, it is yet to be determined what proportion of accidents autonomous ships can avert.

“Automation may boost growth and productivity by allowing businesses to dedicate more resources and manpower to aspects like innovation, research, future technologies, and strategic planning, Routine chores are given less attention. In the marine sector, human error is considered to be the cause of a proportion of disasters. Automation is a solution that comes with a slew of advantages, one of which is increased security”, Francess continues.

The integration of all procedures for seamless and effective execution of the tasks, according to Francess, is one element that makes automation in the shipping sector a must.

It is undeniable that the world has been rapidly changing as a result of digitalization and automation, especially since the global COVID-19 epidemic emerged. We may also say that when these technologies are used, the real benefit of automation can be acknowledged. This truth is not lost on the marine sector, and that is why automation is needed in the shipping industry.

