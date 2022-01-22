The Rudiments of Professional Networking

—

No career will be complete without a professional networking component. But networking is not always as easy as it ought to be, especially if COVID-19 has made it difficult to get out and meet new people.

The good news is that making vital connections is still possible through many online connections.

By developing an intelligent personal networking strategy, you can use social media and a wide range of other networking tools to build your own professional network. Just because the current situation has made it difficult to effectively network face-to-face it doesn’t mean that your networking should be sidelined. Invest in a long-lasting portable charger, get online and get networking. Here are 5 top networking tips to keep in mind:

1. Network early, network often

The sad truth is that few people even think about networking until they are actually out of a job and need to find new employment. When you already have a job, or are simply too busy to stop and be chatty, it may seem that networking is a superfluous task that can be postponed while more important aspects of your work are addressed.

If you don’t begin making connections until it is already too late, you will find yourself building a network when it is already too late for this and you have to begin from scratch.

Networking online makes things much easier. Connecting with other players in your industry doesn’t need to be something difficult either. It can be something as simple as leaving a comment on a LinkedIn post or participating in a Forum on an Industry Related topic.

If you limit your communication to a mere couple of times in a week, it is easy to maintain your online presence without making severe demands from your work schedule. By making networking an important part of your regular operations, you will have a strong network up and running whenever you need it.

You will find that the relationships you develop online are fulfilling in their own way, but the greatest advantage they will have is when you are in need of help and advice or even a job referral. A strong network of friends and contacts within your industry can be the best way to advance your career even if most of your relationships are kept online. The job of your dreams may be made available to you by someone you have met on Twitter.

2. Connect with the right people

When you begin networking online, the best course of action is to connect with peers and colleagues rather than industry thought leaders. Even when looking for well-known industry influencers it is a good idea to look for those that stay abreast of current developments along your industry frontier. This will keep you notified on all the happenings in your industry. At the end of the day, your colleagues should be the people you may end up working alongside one day.

For example, if you have had your eye on a specific job within a specific company, you should look for ways to connect with people who work there — other than the CEO. Any connections you can make within the company will be valuable, you will probably find it harder to make connections with the big names at the top of the company.

Don’t limit yourself to making connections with the people at the top or the people you think will be in a position to help you later. Your goal is not to make “powerful” friends, just make friends. A well-collected list of friends and connections within your industry can have a powerful effect and help you feel established in your profession.

You may find yourself in the perfect position to help others as well. You may not be looking for a job at this very moment, but many other people are. Putting in a good word for someone on your contact list can help them secure a good job. This kind of action will never be forgotten and these very people could be the ones who end up helping you tomorrow.

3. Be active in the community

Proper networking must be carried out actively and constantly. You can’t just follow a few people and expect that eventually they will come to you and a connection will be made. Opportunities come to those who make them happen.

To become an active member of the community, look for a place online where your community gathers to socialize. Some of the best places to look for these hotspots are on Slack, LinkedIn and Twitter. These platforms are hubs of professional activity and you are sure to find the people you are looking for here.

You will create a strong network by simple activities like keeping up with the hottest topics within your industry and keeping connected to the most important players. Make sure you have signed up to newsletters and blogs and regularly visit the most active forums to remain updated with the most important industry tips, pointers and insights. Make sure you actively engage in as many conversations as you can. Your polite comments will provide your online peers with a better idea of who you are and what you are doing.

You should also keep your eyes peeled for virtual events and online conferences that can improve your current professional pursuits. Videoconferencing is a great way to connect face-to-face with your online peers through the online networks.

4. Help people out

One of the greatest ways to make a good impression and lasting connections is through being kind and helpful. When the only way you have to network is online, you may find that making a good impression is not so simple. But taking any chance you can to offer help to those in need is a great way to establish a stellar first impression and begin networking.

For example, if someone has created a portfolio of their work or their resume, passing it along to your followers and network associates is a great way to start making a good impression. As you share their resume and portfolio, not only will you be increasing your network radius but increasing your own as well.

5. Be knowledgeable

Of course, participation is of high importance, but don’t start saying things for the sheer love of participating. Make sure you actually have something important to say. You will gather a higher quality crowd and improved network if your comments, questions, and answers are made from an enlightened perspective.

To make sure the things you say are relevant and valuable to your friends and colleagues, make sure you are staying updated with the latest tips, topics, and insights within the community. Do this by staying well-connected to your forums and industry leaders. By constantly seeking to learn more about your industry you will increase your value to others, improve the quality of your network and make better relations.

