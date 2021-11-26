—

Today’s rollicky social and business environments offer HR an opportunity to go beyond its traditional role as a supporter to one that can help create forward-looking strategies that are based on employee experience and that can help attract and retain talent. HR can also help lead by solving company-wide issues and getting increased productivity and ultimately better outcomes.

It’s a new day, so here’s what you should know about the value of HR-led disruption.

What is HR Transformation?

Let’s start there. It’s essentially the process of rethinking an organization’s HR department. Such a process, which should involve the whole company to be successful, usually results in a more automated and data-driven function.

Why is HR Transformation Important?

Here’s the deal: These days, HR departments are expected to deliver for value than ever.HR transformation was once a mere buzzword — but it’s now a means of survival in today’s evolving climate.

Administrative work takes up about 86% of HR pros’ time. That’s way too much. Digitalization must be put in place so that HR can help lead the way in workforce services delivery.

Also, the time is over for HR to operate out of a silo. Such comfortable isolation can lead to stagnancy when it comes to luring, motivating, and retaining talent.

How is HR Transformation Best Achieved?

To deliver impactful experiences, HR must operate across the whole organization. The new HR model should be crafted around agile HR transformation consultants, virtual global business services, and digital people teams.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Transformed HR departments can, for example:

— Keep their organizations apprised of business goings-on including industry layoffs or stock price changes, both of which could open up the enterprise to having their employees stolen by competition.

— Advise the companies on whether it has the right staff makeup to move into new industries or territories.

— Deliver insights regarding how in-person or remote work should be performed and whether machines or individuals should do specific work.

Tips for a Successful HR Transformation

These can help you plan and prep for the changes the transformation will produce:

— Put people first. This is key. Transformation won’t work without the backing of people across the whole enterprise. The problem is that people are generally averse to change. That’s why, when it comes to planning, you need to take a people-centric approach. If you get your employees’ views regarding the transformation, you’ll get a real handle on how to navigate them through the change. You’ll also gain their support.

— Get leaders on board. Senior management must drive the transformation. As cheerleaders for the process, execs can show the way by example and help folks embrace the nascent HR culture. The trick is to get top managers involved from the start.

— Get the right technology. Going digital is not the end all, be all, when it comes to transformation. However, wise use of technology is another crucial aspect of HR transformation, when it comes to developing a more strategic role in the company for HR.

Such technology can help you:

— Streamline and automate all manual data processes.

— Substantially reduce time to hire, largely eliminating the need for interviews.

— Use artificial intelligence to produce better job candidates and employee experiences.

— Permit HR to forge ahead with inclusion and diversity objectives.

— Hire the best candidates for the right job.

— Make a plan: You’ll be woefully remiss if you try to go straight to transformation sans a strategic plan. Such a plan should include departmental and business goals, a roster of stakeholders and their process roles, a transformation communication plan, a guide for the transformation process, and measurable success metrics.

Because labor markets are so tight, talent strategies are supremely important to an organization’s success. The value of HR-led disruption is undeniable as enterprises increasingly come to depend on the department to guide business strategies through workforce management. More and more, HR is turning into a strategic partner in establishing and reaching organizational goals.

—

This content is brought to you by Will Curtis.

Shutterstock