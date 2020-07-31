Things To Know About TikTok As An Entrepreneur

—

Considering the fact that more businesses and brands are continuously starting to use TikTok for their marketing, the majority of individuals don’t seem to comprehend what the publicity is all about. And if you have never caught wind of TikTok as an individual or a business owner, you may already be out of the loop.

We all understand the fact that this is the age of the internet and new apps and trends are rising every day. However, while you disregard most of this trend and application hypes, you should give close consideration to TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing application.

TikTok is an online social media platform that permits users to create, upload, and share creative, short innovative videos and recordings of 15 seconds to 60 seconds. In an exceptionally short timeframe, TikTok has confirmed millions of registered users globally and continues to spread like wildfire.

We are writing this article after in-depth research that most people don’t even know what TikTok is all about, or have any understanding about how it is relevant for their business as a very useful marketing tool.

Here are a few things you need to know about the Chinese video application, TikTok

TikTok Origin

Contrary to all the big players in the social media industry such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube, TikTok is not the United States-based application. It started in China.

TikTok started in 2016 as a Chinese project called “Douyin” whenever you hear a Chinese citizen mentioned “Douyin”, they are referring to TikTok. Currently, the TikTok is still owned by Bytedance, a huge Chinese Internet Technology Giant based in Beijing. After Douyin was launched in 2016 for the Chinese markets, it was then launched in 2017 as TikTok for iOS and Android platforms for 150 markets outside china with 39 languages including the United States.

Over 800 Million Active Users worldwide

800 million is a lot of numbers if you will agree. TikTok is rated as one of the top six (6) most used social media applications in the world. That is quite an improvement from 2016 which is way more than Facebook, twitter’s achievement in their early stages.

If you are still thinking of TikTok as an application for kids, you need to do some rethinking and plan how you can better utilize this exponentially growing platform.

Over 30 million active users in the United States.

Are you thinking what we are thinking? Yes, you guessed right. Marketing!!! With over 30 million actives United states users, this is a very good platform to publicize yourself or business over this region. Imagine reaching out to 10 million users in a day, that is quite a start.

As the application was at first launched in China where the majority of the users are from, a good number of TikToks users are from Asian nations, essentially China and India.

Nevertheless, the development outside of Asia countries is noteworthy. In the U.S. alone, more than 30 million individuals are effectively utilizing TikTok, and the number is expanding at an unbelievably fast rate.

How can Tiktok be useful for you and your business?

TikTok is the most current online social platform with more than 1.5 billion downloads on the App Store and Google Play and growing 500 million active monthly users. According to research and reports, an average user spends more than 50 minutes per day on TikTok. How does this help your business? With a large database of people to connect and market your industry, you can grow your base if you know your way around TikTok. Discussed below are the three vital methods on how you can grow your business on a global scale using TikTok.

Advertisement on TikTok

Just like other social media platforms, TikTok is pushing toward a monetized future that allows business owners and brands to pay to have their adverts appeared to millions of TikTok users. listed below are the four (4) diverse ways you can pay for ads within the app.

Brands Takeovers:

When you subscribe to brand takeovers, TikTok users see you promotions before seeing other users’ content They are linked to the brand’s landing page after a user clicks on it. Ads are placed based on categories and you can only have one ad in a slot specific to a category in a day. Subscribing to this, you have over 100 million users at your fingertips.

Native ads:

This is a small video between 5 to 15 seconds that plays between user content. Users can choose to watch it or skip it. If you are going to use this service make sure your ad is captivating.

Supported hashtag challenges:

Hashtag challenges is a good way to gain more publicity on TikTok. When there’s a new challenge on the “Discovery page”, all TikTok users can see it and participate. Your organization can pay to host a hashtag challenge and acquire a custom standard banner on the Discovery page. when users click on it, they’re taken to recordings that your brand record explaining the challenge, while advertising your brand.

Using Influencer created Content on Tiktok

Just like other top social media platforms, your brand can use the TikTok influencer marketing system to expand your business reach. Influencers on TikTok have a large base of followers, meaning a higher degree of influence. the more followers an influencer has, the more costly they are to work with.

As a brand, you can move toward pertinent TikTok influencers and propose a working relationship with them. However, it’s vital to be strategic about whom you collaborate with. You don’t want to partner with a game influencer when your brand is into clothing.

Building your account.

It is possible to build your brand database on TikTok. While this may take a while before you amass the needed number of followers, we have a solution for you, “TikTokFamed”

In conclusion, looking at the rapid increase of TikTok popularity and existence, we can say it doesn’t appear to be going anywhere. So, get acquainted with the application and stop missing out on a great chance to grow your brand as an entrepreneur.

This content is brought to you by Ashleigh Coran.

Photo by Kon Karampelas on Unsplash