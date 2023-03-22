Tired of Paying for Ads? Try These Creative Ways to Market Your Small Business

—

Businesses are always trying to come up with more effective marketing and advertising ideas. The problem is that customers are already inundated with marketing in every phase of their life, from home. How can we help our business marketing efforts to stand out? Thankfully, small businesses have some advantages over large businesses in this area. Even though our marketing budgets are smaller, we are usually advertising to a smaller, more local audience, which can make it easier to utilize creative, out-of-the-box marketing strategies.

Sweepstakes

Consider offering sweepstakes for some sort of prize, such as a giveaway. These promotions, such as those done by ViralSweep , can bring in thousands of contacts, customers, and purchases. They allow you to promote your business in a way that benefits others as well as yourself, gets people excited about your product or service, and is a friendly gesture to your community. When you do a project like this you also get access to thousands of emails and other contact information, which allows you to create a follow-up email or social marketing strategy that can bring in even more sales.

Offer Free Workshops and Classes

One way that businesses can promote their product or service is by offering free workshops, webinars, or courses. These can be either in-person or online workshops. You could even utilize the same material twice or three times by hosting an in-person workshop that is also streamed live for people who cannot attend in person, and recorded to be offered online at a later date. One way to get more marketing benefits from a free workshop is to gather email addresses in exchange for access to the program.

Polls and Surveys

Hosting a simple social media poll can help get your name out there and, often, people love talking about themselves. If you ask people a simple question they often cannot resist answering or commenting. This can help your social media exposure and increase the reach of your videos, posts, and advertisements.

Create a Contest

Many companies have increased their marketing reach by hosting contests for a name of a new product , a company name, or even the name of a company pet. You can also host contests to let people help choose a logo for a service, let your customers help design your next product, or host a photography contest. People love the chance to be heard and the possibility that their idea or thoughts will be featured on your social media. This is especially effective if you hype it up on your social media and give it a long enough lead time that a lot of people get a chance to hear about it and participate.

Incorporate Trends

You can incorporate trends into your advertising to help it be more relevant and interesting. If you do this, you have to make sure that you have a good understanding of trends, what they are about, and what they mean. Trends could include popular memes and topics of conversation, as well as trending phrases or activities. Bottle flipping is a good example of a trending action from a few years ago. The most important part of incorporating trends is that you don’t wait until they are out of date to use them. Trends come and go so quickly that this can be a challenge.

Social Media Challange

A social media challenge can be a fun and trendy way to get people talking about your business, service, or ideas. Consider sponsoring a challenge for a fundraiser that will help increase awareness and raise money for an important cause. This can be associated with your business or just something that is important to you. For example, a veterinarian’s office could initiate a social media challenge to raise money for an animal shelter, while a camping supply company could try to raise awareness of outdoor safety.

Create Meaningful Infographics

Vaslue-add content is always a good way to advertise. By creating content such as an infographic that adds value of some kind to your users’ lives, you are showing that you aren’t only trying to make money but that you also offer a service or benefit to your customers. Make sure that the infographic you design can add value to your customers’ lives and it will be more likely to be shared and spread around social media. Examples of infographic ideas include information about proper tooth-brushing strategies from a dentist’s office, literacy statistics from a tutoring company, and market information from an investment company.

Offer Your Services or Product at a Fundraiser

You can offer your product or services at a local fundraiser like a silent auction. Many of these fundraisers generate thousands of dollars for a local cause, such as a family in need or a local charity. Businesses and people who donate are helping an important cause as well as being promoted as sponsors and increasing local awareness of their business and brand.

Some businesses host fundraisers of their own, either online or locally, raising money for a specific cause while also getting their brand in front of more people and widening their audience. Make sure, however, that you truly care about the cause you are sponsoring and that your ultimate aim is to do good in your community, not only to make more money.

Post User-Generated Content

Once you have a following, consider posting user-generated content to your social media accounts. This has been done for years by news stations, especially during weather reports. They often post viewer videos and pictures and users are always eager to have their names and pictures used in this way. Consider posting user content on your social media by asking your followers to send you pictures from their daily lives that are relevant to your content. For example, a pet supply store could post pictures of customers’ pets dressed up for Halloween during the month of October. Local businesses of all kinds could ask for user photos from around the community and post these regularly to their social media. This increases your audience and also increases customer satisfaction and interest in your page.

Final Thoughts

When added to a more traditional marketing strategy, creative options can help boost your customer exposure, brand recognition, and audience, as well as make your company more trusted in your community. These strategies are often cheaper than regular advertising campaigns, and while they might not comprise a complete marketing plan when used alone, they can be valuable when used as a part of an overall strategy.

