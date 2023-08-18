Tommy’s Family Business: A Timeless Legacy of Success and Tradition

—

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s a rarity to encounter a family-run business that not only perseveres but thrives across decades. However, one notable enterprise has stood the test of time: Silva Building Specialists . With over three decades of success, the company has made a name for itself in the competitive realm of commercial cleaning. Its secret? The Silvas — a team of dedicated family members who work together to drive the business forward.

For nearly 35 years, Silva Building Specialists has specialized in commercial cleaning for the Houston, Pearland, and Friendswood areas. At the helm of this enduring legacy is Tommy Silva, a man whose roots in the business run deep. The company was passed down to Tommy by his late father, a trailblazer in the industry. Tommy’s father laid the foundation for success, and Tommy built it into an empire.

“My father has owned the business for 30 years. He was very old school, no website, a shoebox full of receipts,” he says. “All management in our company is strictly family, there’s no outsiders whatsoever.”

This familial bond isn’t just a tagline; it’s the very fabric that has woven the success story of Silva Building Specialists. The Silva family’s connection to the commercial janitorial world dates back generations, with each member learning the business’s ins and outs from an early age. Tommy’s journey into the world of commercial cleaning began at the age of 13, a time when most kids were just discovering their interests.

“My earliest experiences involved riding on top of a buffer for weight when most kids were riding a big wheel,” he recalls. “Janitorial services have always been at our family’s core.”

The Silva family’s commitment to excellence was honed under the guidance of Tommy’s father, who previously held a prestigious position at a Fortune 500 janitorial company. After he retired, he had old friends and clients requesting his services. In 1993, Tommy’s father opened up Silva Building Specialists and led his family through the ranks of the business. Over the years, the Silva cleans a staggering 10 million square feet in the greater Houston area, leaving an indelible mark on iconic locations like high-rise buildings, hospitals, libraries, museums, and sports stadiums.

Tommy’s dedication to preserving and expanding the family legacy is evident in his leadership style. His commitment to innovation and excellence ensures that Silva Building Specialists remains at the forefront of the industry.

“We have about 300 employees that work for us. We use all state-of-the-art equipment, battery-operated devices, AI technology, and all brand-new vehicles,” he explains. “We also hold an array of certifications, including being a small business minority, HUD certified, FEMA certified, and City of Houston certified.”

As the company’s president, Tommy is supported by a team of dedicated family members who each contribute their unique expertise. From vice presidents and general managers to CEOs and marketing experts, the Silva family includes nine members actively participating in the company’s operations — a testament to the strength of familial bonds.

Looking to the future, Tommy envisions further expansion beyond the Houston area, focusing on cities like Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio. With plans to establish a robust online presence, leverage advanced technologies, and highlight the company’s specialized services like pressure washing and window cleaning, Tommy’s vision for the future is nothing short of ambitious.

In a world where businesses come and go, Silva Building Specialists is a timeless legacy of success and tradition. Anchored by the Silva family’s commitment and dedication to excellence, the remarkable company continues to stand out in the commercial cleaning industry, setting the bar high for generations to come.

—

This content is brought to you by Noen Noah

Photo provided by the author.