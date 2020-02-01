—

Planning to open up a pop store? However, not sure what kind of things you should keep in mind?

If your answer is yes, then I am here to help you out. In this article, I am going to talk about the top 5 tips to consider while opening a popup shop/store. So you can set up a popup store and run it successfully.

Opening a pop-up store is actually a good idea. It gives your brand added value, and you can sell your products directly to the customers. And this is the reason why most of the brands do have a popup store apart from having an online store.

Top 5 Tips To Consider While Opening a Popup Shop/Store

1. Find the Right Location

One of the first things that you should do is find the right location. Location is one of the most important factors for a popup store to be successful. And you can open up a popup store at another store, at an event space or in malls.

However, stores in a store location are the best for retailers or brands seeking to reach a highly relevant and specific customer.

Even these days, popup stores are also growing in malls. As malls attract a lot of customers and visitors. So popup stores get better exposure.

2. Design the Store to Fit the Brand

Next, you should design the store to fit the brand. By designing popup stores that fit the brands, companies will be able to attract more customers. As a result, they will get more sales. There are quite a lot of brands that are already doing so. Like Amazon, Nike, IKEA, and so on.

3. Create a Unique and Interactive Experience

You should also focus on creating a unique and interactive experience. A popup can offer an opportunity to deliver a higher level of interactive technology.

Also, there are quite a lot of retailers who are using popup spaces as a hybrid retail model to create an intimate relationship with their customers.

So you better be creative and think of beyond just selling products. You can start educating your customers, enhance the relationship, and so on.

4. Deploy the Right Technology

The next thing you should do is deploy the right technology. Technology can be an effective tool that will help you to create the experience.

You can use high-quality wall-mounted monitors, stretch displays, and video walls. So you can engage with your customers through engaging content. For a good example, you can check out Samsung’s pop up stores, they have bigger monitors displaying their product and so on. In short, take inspiration and deploy it to your pop up store.

Also, if you want your customers to use the internet while they are at your booth, you can offer them internet by using services like exhibitor internet via TradeShowInternet.

5. Market the Popup Store

Finally, you will need to market pop up store. There are quite a lot of things that you can do to market a store. For example, you can try out running ads on social media, give ads to the newspaper, run some offers, be a part of an event, and so on.

