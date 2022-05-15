Top-Class Email Marketing Strategies: How Klaviyo Can Supercharge Your Online Business!

—

Whether you want to attract new customers or get some new ones, email marketing is the answer! Did you know that email marketing has the biggest ROI rating of all online marketing strategies? Email marketing outperforms all other strategies, and on average, you can expect a return of up to $42 for every $1 you spend. You can supercharge your online business with help from a marketing automation platform such as Klaviyo.

#1 Use Short Subject Lines

Every email marketer will have a different answer when asked what is the “secret” to improving conversion rate, but they will all agree that keeping a short subject line is essential. Studies show that 47% of email recipients will open the mail based only on the subject line. The same study shows that personalized emails have a 22% higher rate of success. This is why it’s important to get the subject line right!

Email subject lines with 6 to 10 words have the highest open rate. So, one-liners are the way to go. If you can even make them personalized, you will see great results in your email marketing campaigns. Here is a great example of a short but good subject line: “John, here are the latest deals”.

#2 Segment Your Audience

Considering that your audience is on different levels of “readiness” to purchase something, segmenting them by the base of their interests will help supercharge your online business! Here are a couple of factors that can help you segment your audience: demographic data, past purchases, sales funnel, and email engagement.

Experts will segment the audience by industry and sales cycle. It’s important to differentiate between offering services and products to customers or businesses. For example, a business will be more interested in getting a deal if they purchase products in bulk. On the other hand, customers will be more interested in single deals. The sales cycle refers to knowing just how aggressive the pitch needs to be.

#3 Use Mobile-Friendly Emails

Nowadays, most people go through their emails while on their smartphones. Therefore, it’s critical that all your emails are mobile-friendly. It’s also important to highlight that people are more likely to open emails on their smartphones than on PCs or laptops. Just think about how every morning you check to see all your notifications, including emails and messages. If the emails you send are not optimized, the recipients will probably unsubscribe.

The key to creating mobile-friendly emails is using a responsive design. This term is also known as RED (response email design), and it focuses on providing the best user experience possible, no matter the size of their screen. In addition, you should make the CTA (call to action) button larger than regular. The reason behind this is that some people have a difficult time clicking on small buttons or links, especially if they have bigger hands.

Final Words

Before signing off, we should mention that automating your campaigns is the best way to take conversion rates to the next level. There are many platforms that make this possible, and by choosing to team up with Klaviyo experts , boosting revenue from online marketing sales will be easier.

