Top Tips to Rank your Website on Google

Search engines like Google are designed to find out the most relevant and useful web page out of millions of web pages whenever you make a query. While some websites appear on the top results, others despite showing related content may not even appear in the first page. Well, domains acquire these rankings based on a number of factors such as reliability and accuracy of the content, its quality and optimization.

So, if you have a website and are willing to get that higher rank, then here are some tips that you must religiously follow. After all, a higher rank promises a 25% higher conversion rate and user engagement. Here are some of the tips for boosting your rank on search engines.

Tips to Boost the Rank on Search Engines

Let us discuss these amazing tips to rank websites on Google.

Improving search engine optimization

On-page optimization is the easiest way to increase the rank on Google. Adding targeted keywords to the structure of the content helps to boost the ranking within a short span of time. Prefer adding the keywords to the title. This is because Google puts more emphasis on the words that appear in the beginning of the webpage. In addition, there must be a sufficient length of the webpage and a decent placement of the keywords all throughout. A detailed analysis has predicted that a 10% keyword density in a 1500-word webpage helps to secure a higher rank. You can search for top CRO agencies that focus a lot on optimisation.

Search your keywords

In continuation of what has been discussed previously, this tip is equally essential. One cannot add any keyword to the content to optimise it. These keywords have to be thoroughly researched. One needs to look for the keywords that drill into a unique proposition. Paying attention to the volume trends can be helpful to search the relevant keyword in a given niche. Google provides an additional ‘People also ask’ column towards the end of every search result. This can be beneficial to understand the intent of the audience to choose the secondary keywords for you. With the help of these keywords, write content that ranks on Google.

Build a solid structure

A simple and a creative structure of the website can also be helpful to boost your rank. A solid structure is obtained when all the backlinks are working, the content is optimised and the pages are published. If in case your website is a cluster of corrupted webpages and disparaged content, then nothing can rank your website on the web. The better the structure of the website is, the higher is the rank.

Add a lot of backlinks

Backlinks are used to link one website with the other. Adding backlinks to your content helps the user to navigate to other parts of your website or may be a third-party web page which is relevant for their query. This adds vitality to the webpage. One has to be extremely proactive and updated while linking these websites to one’s content. Additionally, you may also need to be satisfied if these links are not broken and unoperational.

Conduct regular testing

SEO is not a one time process. It is rather an ongoing process and one cannot really get done with it. Hence, one must always stay on the toes and conduct regular tests if your website is producing enough SERPs. A/B testing is the best way to improve your SEO marketing. It helps you to know which version produces the fastest and the maximum number of the results. This helps one to stay updated and compete with the upcoming websites.

Improve the loading speed

A recent survey has discovered that one-fourth of the users abandon a webpage if it takes more than 4 seconds to load. Therefore, one must focus on improving the loading speed of the webpage so as to enhance the SERP. One way of improving the speed is to reduce the number of JavaScript files, and compressing the images. Enabling the browser caching can also help to improve the load speed.

Conclusion

We have discussed multiple ways to improve the rank of the websites. All of these methods can be extremely helpful to obtain a better placement on the search engine. However, one needs to constantly update the choice of the methods for faster and more effective results.

–

This post is brought to you by Atif Sharif

Photo: iStock