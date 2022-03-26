Trading Using Market Sentiment: How You Can Turn News Into Your Advantage

—

Investing is a long-term game: if you want to be successful, you need to make sure to stay the course. This holds when looking at market trends over the decades. If you simply invest in an index fund and continue to do so over time, you will end up with a vast amount of money when looking at historical trends. However, in between those periods, there are also heavy fluctuations happening. How can you turn those fluctuations to your advantage? By trading using news, you can make higher profits in the short term.

What is the cause of short-term market fluctuations?

There are many possible explanations for market fluctuations in the short term. Ranging from new industries emerging to disruptions in existing to geopolitical and policy changes. Often, news plays an important role in the events happening. When following news, you can see clear changes happening to the sentiment of investors. As an investor, you can take this news and turn it into an advantage. You can speculate and conduct trades to make short-term gains.

How to get started trading based on sentiment?

If you want to get started, you need to be informed properly. This is possible through the use of a stock tracker app . This application not only allows you to see the latest market news, but you can also select stocks to follow. Hereby you will receive push notifications related to specific stocks, which help you to stay informed. Especially in a turbulent market, this is helpful, as changes can happen fast. By adding multiple stocks from a single industry to your watchlist, you are properly informed about the industry.

Make sure to follow macroeconomic trends

If you want to take the market sentiment to your advantage, you need to understand macroeconomic trends as well. Market changes often happen in the broader market, irrespective of the industry. Therefore, make sure to follow some key index funds and global indicators such as the S&P 500, oil prices, and global index funds to stay on top of the market.

Dive into emerging markets

Established markets often do not fluctuate that. This makes sentiment trading more interesting in emerging markets. Here the perspective can easily change from bearish to bullish based on positive sentiment articles (e.g., the economic growth of a country). Being aware of these changes helps you to be on top of the game and trade more effectively.

Crypto is another market that is driven by sentiment

Looking for more short-term gains? You can also consider the crypto market. This is not just a volatile market, but also one that is driven by sentiment. When a tweet by Elon Musk is promoting a coin, it can easily change the sentiment of the entire market. By being informed about these changes, you can make short-term gains within no time. Here, timing is crucial as the sentiment towards a coin can flip in hours. Using a crypto tracking app helps you to be informed about the latest market changes.

