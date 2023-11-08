Transformative Power of Giving Back to the Community: Justin C. Smith’s Inspiring Journey from Promising NFL Star to Lion Haven’s Hero

—

At one point in our lives, we all probably caught ourselves wondering, “What if…?” What would’ve happened if I said this differently or I did that differently? Would my life end up being completely different, or would I end up in the same place I am today?

It is a question that keeps many of us pondering at night, stealing away our precious seconds of good night’s sleep because only a few can say they have no regrets. One of those people living a life without regrets – a life of purpose – is Justin C. Smith , an ex-NFL player from Tampa Bay and now a visionary community leader and mastermind behind Lion Haven .

But to get to where he is today, Justin had to endure his share of tribulations. Still, through sheer mental strength and perseverance, he managed to come out on top. And it all started when his promising NFL career came crumbling after he was diagnosed with a debilitating neck condition called spinal stenosis.

“When the doctor told me I was unable to continue my football career, I was crushed. Football and sports were my identity,” Justin shares. And when you are suddenly stripped of your identity like Justin was, well, you don’t feel like you are the same person anymore.

“After years of depression, I would look at myself in the mirror, and there was this stranger looking back at me,” he adds. An empty shell of a promising NFL star looking at a barely recognizable remnant of the past. Still, he knew something had to be done; he had to move on and go forward.

But the journey of reinvention is all but simple – something that Justin found out the hard way. No matter what and no matter where he tried, he couldn’t find the spark he was looking for. From going back to amateur sports to becoming a personal trainer, nothing could make him happy once again. The stranger in the mirror was still there.

Only when Justin completely abandoned his life in Tampa, the place where he spent most of his NFL career after graduating from Indiana University, and moved to the US Virgin Islands he rediscovered a life he had sought all along – a life of passion and purpose.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“I eventually became a PE teacher here on St. Croix, and suddenly everything clicked. I was looking for a way to help myself all that time, and it never crossed my mind that I could help myself by helping others,” he says. “I was changing young lives for the better, and in the process, I healed myself.”

Fueled by newfound passion, Justin expanded his teaching prowess by becoming a middle/high school math and music teacher as well. And during those endeavors, he started asking himself once again: “What if…?!”

But this time, it wasn’t the “What if…?!” that questioned the past, the mistakes, but the “What if…?!” that made him realize that he shouldn’t stop at being just a teacher. He asked himself, “What if I did even more for these kids on this island?”

And the answer to that question came in the form of Lion Haven – a non-profit with a mission to provide a safe place after school for at-risk youth to learn, grow, and thrive.

“Lion Haven is designed to be the place where children and young adults can come to improve themselves, both physically and mentally, all while staying out of trouble,” says Justin C. Smith.

Envisioning it as an island-wide hub where people of all ages can come together, share their experiences, and take steps toward a brighter future, Smith and his partners have laid the initial groundwork to erect a formal facility for the center.

He believes that when young individuals have easy access to a wide variety of fulfilling activities and the opportunity to build meaningful relationships with peers and adults, they can easily achieve success.

Such kids are more likely to attend school, earn good grades, and have a positive self-image – all crucial factors of success and a part of Justin’s ultimate goal.

“We saw that we can’t rely on anyone to rebuild our community as the situation hasn’t improved at all after Hurricane Maria hit St. Croix in 2017,” he says. “We have to do it ourselves. To at least plant the seed and water it so it grows. And with places like Lion Haven, we certainly can. But we still need all the help and resources we can get to make this happen for the youth and island community. This is my mission.”

—

This content is brought to you by Noen Noah

Photo provided by the author