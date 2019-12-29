Trusting You in Business: Making Choices That Work for You, Your Business & Your Living

By

On today’s podcast, Simone is joined by Emily Russell who she works with at Access Consciousness and Joy of Business.

When Emily was approached to join Joy of business, she thought she didn’t know anything about business to be able to contribute. She had read the book and marked it up more than anything else she’d ever read when she was a stay at home mum and not working. She didn’t realize that your life is your business.

Emily didn’t get all the different things that business could be until Simone asked her “what do you know?” What you know is your life and your business.

What do you know that you haven’t been willing to acknowledge which could change everything?

On today’s podcast:

Trusting yourself and what you know

What are you aware of?

How to trust yourself and your knowing

Following the energy

Knowing you can choose again

.



.

What do you know? Just because something comes easy to you, doesn’t mean that you should dismiss it as a skill which isn’t valuable.

Simone talks about trusting yourself and what you know with her Access Consciousness and Joy of Business colleague Emily Russell in this week’s podcast.

Knowing that the choices you make don’t have to be perfect, and you can make another choice whenever you want, will give you the freedom to keep moving forward in your life

—

This podcast was previously published on SimoneMilasas.com, where you can find the resources related to this podcast’s content.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto