Unique Marketing Lessons From Multimillionaire Entrepreneur David Imonitie

How can a college drop-out become one of the top five earners in the network marketing industry? That’s the story of multimillionaire entrepreneur David Imonitie. He is not only a successful businessman but also a coach, leader, and mentor for thousands of budding employees who want to become a part of the ongoing financial revolution. David doesn’t believe in categorizing himself as a mentor or leader. He thinks that everyone has the potential to become successful if they follow their ideals. His motivation for success involves setting a BAR for yourself. BAR stands for Belief, Action, and Results.

Sorting your life

Over the years, David Imonitie has lectured in hundreds of venues in different parts of the world. He explains different marketing lessons and how you can make the most of your opportunities as and when they come your way. His first tips on marketing involve picturing a life that suits your lifestyle standards. Of course, as you earn more, you can improve your living standards, but what is your current situation? That will decide how you oversee your business.

Most importantly, you shouldn’t picture yourself in a situation that only involves negativity. Picturing success is also crucial to chasing it. David has a three-fold plan for this:

First, you need to design and build the life you want to lead.

Second, you must make a firm decision to lead that life by writing it on paper.

Third, you need to find ethical grounds or opportunities to achieve the life you want to lead.

Your dream will remain a dream if you don’t work towards it. You need to make your dream your reality by following this path. This is not only true for your lifestyle but also for marketing activities.

Raising the BAR

You should always look to raise your BAR every day. That will enable you to chase your ultimate dream. Once you achieve your marketing goals, you need to set the BAR for your next objective. These are the steps for long-term success. You cannot think of becoming rich without doing anything. Similarly, you may not reach your marketing goal overnight. Consistent hard work and the hunger to achieve more will make you reach your objective. Sometimes you may have to sacrifice your short-term goals for long-term success. According to David, a flexible mind can do wonders in marketing.

Creating and executing your plan

Your marketing plan should be ethical. You shouldn’t do anything that your mind doesn’t want. David believes in morality over greed in every aspect of life. Whether it is making decisions about your next marketing campaign or entering a new business deal that will see your business through to its next level, you should always ensure that you remain morally correct. David’s mentors, Holton and Earlene Buggs taught him about honesty and hard work right from his early days. He still follows their life lessons in his business dealings.

David Imonitie is a living example of how you can explore yourself to become a better person and businessman. He inspires thousands through his work and speeches all over the world.

