Vadim Mashurov, the Success Story of a Blockchain Expert and Bright Entrepreneur

Mashurov was entrepreneurial and driven from a very young age, but his success didn’t come easy. It required the right amount of motivation and guidance, as well as persistence.

In a world where new technology start-ups keep popping up, it is difficult to stand out from the crowd. Vadim Mashurov, an IT businessman from Ukraine has managed to break the mold. Recently, in a short period of time, his project Instime became successful in more than 100 countries, whilst the number of users serviced reached 125,000.

As Mashurov was growing up, he became interested in technology and innovation. He first started reading books about programming, then met a developer-mentor who helped him learn more about the intricacies of C # and JS. All the hard work paid off; Mashurov managed to secure his first paid IT job at the age of 14, working for a US-based company, a success that many can match. Nowadays, the entrepreneur is consistently ranked as one of the top IT entrepreneurs in his native country, Ukraine. So, what was his professional journey like? How did he manage to become one of the top tech professionals in Ukraine and beyond?

Professional success

As Mashurov says about himself: “The expression success is quite relative. Having created a business with a multimillion-dollar capitalization in Ukraine, you can feel successful, but if you fly to Silicon Valley and you are already an outsider compared to the giants of the industry, the whole point is where you look and what you look up to.” He always strives to do better, to find the next big idea. This is how Instime was born. His friend was the one who came up with Instime as a project idea and insisted on Mashurov working with him. Even though Mashurov was not a digital media or marketing specialist at the time, and was more interested in fintech, he decided to give it a go. To leave his comfort zone, learn new skills. Mashurov’s decision was backed by facts too: the analytics showed that the product would indeed be in demand, despite that it was uncharted territory. This leap of faith proved to be beneficial. In Mashurov’s own words: “the results after the launch surpassed all our expectations, and the dynamics of development was much stronger than at that time we could master”.

As mentioned above, today, Instime, which is an Instagram promotion service, works in 110 countries and is able to reach over 120,000 users, a sizeable number indeed.

Future ventures

Mashurov’s entrepreneurial ambitions show no sign of stopping. He is now working on a new venture, which is more within his area of specialty: finance. Financial empowerment solutions are a new trend in this sphere. Mashurov is aiming to create an international financial ecosystem, the purpose of which is to help the financial literacy of young children, from the age of seven. What is more, he also wants to provide new, better, more innovative financial services to all interested consumers. He wants them to be on favorable terms, with no small print, no useless intermediaries. The goal is to make the financial services sector more friendly for the everyday person.

Advice for young entrepreneurs

Mashurov has a number of important insights to share with young entrepreneurs. First of all, it is not your age, but rather the environment you operate in, that determines the success of your business. Young people should find their role models and learn from their experience, as well as how to prioritize tasks.

“Actually, this is my advice, choose your environment, learn, set goals, prioritize and control your vices.”

In terms of formal education, he thinks it may still be valuable, but not to get caught up on it. Young men and women should rather act, make mistakes, make the necessary decisions.

“The sooner you start, the more you learn and the more likely you will find what you love to do.”

As a young person, it is important to believe in yourself and your business. Belief in one’s business should be structured and evidence-based, rather than emotional. It begins with the analytics of the idea: the markets, prospects, and scaling, and then progresses onto creating a roadmap that will be strictly followed.

Vadim Mashurov’s story should inspire us all. From a young child self-studying programming in his room in Ukraine, he managed to get his first paid job at 14, and then to set up a successful, growing international company. It will be interesting to see what the entrepreneur manages to achieve in the coming years, in the financial sector.

