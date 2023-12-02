Visitation Hospital Foundation’s Biggest Supporter, Rob Pantoja, Follows His Faith to Haiti for His Most Important Healthcare Work so Far

—

Ask Rob Pantoja what he’s working on now, and he’ll relate the sad and troubled history of Haiti. He’ll explain the tiny country’s troubles: invaded by Columbus and his troops, stripped of resources and left in debt by France in colonial times, full of sometimes-violent political strife, and more vulnerable to destruction from hurricanes than the Dominican Republic right next door on the same small island. Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, he’ll also state.

When his church organized a mission to Haiti, Rob signed up. His healthcare-related financial background came in handy before, when he joined a mission to Uganda. As rewarding as that service was, the Haiti project changed his life. This trip introduced him to Theresa Patterson , founder and executive director of Visitations Hospital Foundation (VHF), which runs a small clinic with a big purpose there.

“I’ve always just been a financial person, and I was looking for an organization to help and support,” Pantoja says. “When I met Theresa, I could just tell what was in her heart and it was unbelievable. She was dressed up, and these kids and adults would come up and hug her, and she knew everybody. It was amazing to me.”

VHF is in the middle of a capital drive to build a new surgical center to complement the clinic that now serves a population of some 360,000 children and adults in southwestern Haiti. The village of Petite Rivière de Nippes is the site of the clinic, and people who live within a two-hour radius travel there for care. The clinic turns no one away, with the foundation paying for everything including medicines. The residents pay about $2 US to get a diagnosis, medications, and whatever else they need, including patient follow-up visits.

“When I sold my company last year, I knew this was a project that I wanted to support in any way I can,” Rob says. “I want to use my expertise and experience in healthcare to bring this project along. We have plans, and we have a builder. Now we’re in the money-raising part.”

Pantoja emphasizes that the actual construction of the surgery center is fully funded, but the foundation now needs money to hire people for personnel and supplies and to keep it as a sustained ongoing entity. Staffing of the new addition will include 15 additional full-time medical professionals.

Local residents may refer to the clinic as their hospital, but the facility is simply not there yet. The expansion will add more programs and amenities, including increased education and medical services, Pantoja explains.

“They need surgical care as well. Our existing clinic is just for primary care, but the new center will have surgical rooms. It’s going to be a hospital, and we’re going to bring urology, ophthalmology, and general surgery to the people .”

An event to help fund the VHF staffing is coming up on Saturday, December 16, in Nashville, TN. The Hope & Healing Christmas Concert for Haiti will feature a concert by composer and pianist Tyler Michael Smith (son of gospel singer Michael W. Smith) Sarah his wife and operatic tenor Jonathan Cilia Faro. Details are available on the Visitation Hospital Foundation’s website .

Rob Pantoja says that every donation helps the medical needs of Haiti’s people. And he points out that if someone’s budget is tight, they could try skipping one weekly barista-served deluxe coffee, and instead set up a monthly donation with the savings. That would help three or four patients at VHF.

“Seven or eight bucks, three or four of your friends, each holding back on one fancy coffee? Maybe even one every month or something?”

Meanwhile, Rob Pantoja is excited about finishing the construction of Visitation Hospital Foundation’s new medical center , staffing it, and launching the new services soon.

“Opening up a surgical center like this in Haiti is my most challenging endeavor throughout my whole career, and I’ve done this for 35 years or so. This is going to be the hardest thing, but I’m totally committed. I love the people I work with, and we appreciate anything that anyone donates to us.”

