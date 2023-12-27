War Forged Leadership: Military Career Translates into Unparalleled Lessons

—

Are businesses today looking at leadership wrong? The military has been in the business of leadership for centuries if not millennia, and US Army officer Tom Williams has studied these ideas. Now, combining the best of military leadership techniques with the creativity of entrepreneurs, he’s teaching these skills to business and industry innovators.

As United States Navy Rear Admiral Grace Hopper famously said, “You don’t manage people; you manage things. You. lead people.” As an American computer scientist and mathematician, too, she knew what she was talking about.

“Leadership in general is a lifestyle choice,” Williams says. “I just want leaders to be passionate about taking care of their people. Where I’m at right now is with the mindset of helping as many people as humanly possible and as fast as possible to improve their skills.”

Recognizing the crucial role of leadership in successful team dynamics, Williams launched War Forged Leadership, LLC, and is now spearheading War Forged Leadership to extend his insights to a broader, civilian and veteran audience. His course, “War Forged Leadership Master Class,” aims to coach, teach, and mentor leaders in diverse fields.

Thomas Williams enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2013 as an airborne intelligence analyst. He quickly distinguished himself, winning the 10th Group Soldier of the Year competition and serving in pivotal roles within the 82nd Airborne Division. Williams’ leadership and strategic skills were instrumental in significant military campaigns, contributing to the defeat of ISIS in Iraq.

His transition to an officer role through the active-duty Green to Gold program saw him excel academically, earning dual honors in political science studies. Williams’ leadership philosophy is deeply informed by his extensive military experience, which he adeptly translates to civilian leadership contexts.

In the Army, leadership comes through the chain of command. Orders come from the top down, and everyone obeys. One way to express leadership is as an activity of influencing people to do what you want them to do by providing purpose, direction, and motivation. Often the motivation is fear, either fear of physical or financial harm. That’s not Williams’ style. He believes that this method gets inadequate results and that bad leaders create subpar results.

“It goes back to when I was a young private in the army. I really saw how toxic some people can be, and those cancerous people just make your life hell,” Thomas says. “No one wants to be around those people. They really don’t. We all want to be around people we like. You know, when you see them and they smile and they make eye contact with you and they like you? You’ll work harder for them.”

As an example, Williams recently returned to the base after being off on paternity leave just to check in at work and say hello to everybody.

“One soldier was like, ‘Sir, you’re here!’ He was on leave, getting out of the army. This poor guy broke his back on a jump, but he drove into work just to see if I was there so that he could say goodbye to me before he goes home to Texas,” Tom says.

That kind of loyalty and respect, Williams says, translates into more enthusiasm and energy toward the work at hand.

“It’s moments like that when you know you’re doing well because you’re getting that feedback,” Williams says. “I had such a positive impact on the soldier’s life that he wanted to come talk to me when he’s out and heading home. That’s what makes me want to keep going forward.”

Tom is writing a book about leadership that will go into more depth about the ideas currently available in his online course. The book’s publication date is set for late January 2024.

“I want to highlight the values that I want somebody to have after they have a conversation with me about leadership,” he says. “I want them to think, ‘Am I taking care of my people in my organization?’ I also want everything to be fun and lighthearted too, because life’s too serious already. I was telling my publisher, ‘I want this to be a fun book.’”

Tom Williams is a unique mentor with real-world, high-stakes leadership experience, enhancing his appeal in the business and entrepreneurship community. He’s gone from Paratrooper to Leadership Mentor, thanks to his distinguished military career. After leading in harsh climates, he now brings his ideas to entrepreneurs and executives in all fields.

