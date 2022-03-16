What Are the Rights of Every Employee in a Workplace?

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

A right refers to the capability to engage legally in behaviors protected by social sanction or law. Like every employee, you have some rights, which your employers can’t interfere with, regardless of their job positions.

Employment law usually covers every obligation and right within an employee-employer relationship, including job applications, current workers, and former employers.

Legal disputes involving businesses are mostly associated with employee regulations and rights. This makes it necessary to understand your legal rights as an employee. Some of these legal rights include:

1. Right to Be Healthy and Safe

The most straightforward and clear of all employee’s rights is the right to be safe physically. OSHA (the Occupational Safety and Health Administration) deals with all the violations which fall under the injury and illness associated with being in the presence of a toxic substance.

If you also get hurt while in the line of duty, you deserve compensation for loss of wages and other benefits, including rehabilitation and medical treatment. However, getting these benefits may not be easy, making it necessary to enlist the help of a workers compensation lawyer to see everything through.

2. Discrimination Freedom

Businesses shouldn’t discriminate against workers based on their sexual identification, disability, age, religion, race, and sex. That means employers can’t pay men more money than women for similar jobs, fire gay workers, or deny promotions to Latinos.

During interviews, employers need to be careful about asking candidates personal questions, like political views, religion, age, or other questions, which may bring discrimination suits.

3. Compensation Equality

According to experts, this has been one of the recurring concerns in most countries, with members of minority groups and women getting lower salaries compared to their male counterparts who are fulfilling the same roles.

Workers performing similar jobs need to have the same training and abilities. Basically, this doesn’t just apply to the basic salary. It also applies to equity, overtime pay, bonuses, and other compensation forms employers might grant you.

4. Right to Breaks

As an employee, you have the right to take several breaks and have rest periods between working nights or days. You are also entitled to an everyday rest period of 12 consecutive hours and one day per week. Simply put, you need to have a 12-hour break and a whole day off.

Generally, you should have a 20-minute break if you have worked for five hours. But your employer doesn’t have to pay for these breaks as they are not regarded as working time.

5. Medical Claim Facilities

Companies generally offer medical claim facilities to workers if an accident or misfortune happens within their premises. Solely, it is a shared responsibility to ascertain the office environment is free and safe from such threats.

However, things will not be in the company’s or your control most of the time regardless of the precautions taken. For instance, workers can claim free access to medical facilities if an unexpected fire accident or wave of disaster occurs in the office.

6. Unemployment Benefits

Although every state has its own unemployment insurance agencies, jobless benefits are provided through joint federal-state programs. States will have to manage payments to the unemployed, though they must meet certain federal guidelines.

In order to qualify for payments, individuals should have been employed for some reasons beyond their control. In many cases, workers may get benefits for up to around 25 weeks, but payments can at times be extended during economic turmoil periods.

7. Receiving Employment Contract

Employers don’t always provide their employers with an employment contract. While legally it is not a must, within eight weeks of starting work, employers need to get written statements clearly showing the main terms & conditions and basic employment details.

This is not limited to monthly wages, sick leave entitlement, pay holidays, expected working hours, minimum notice period, pension scheme details, and the process of reporting grievances.

Understand Your Rights!

Many workers are not completely aware of their legal rights in the workplace and the available laws, which are there to keep them safe.

It is always important to address questions about workers’ rights in a workplace to the company’s HR office .

So if at all you feel violations have been made, keeping records and taking extensive notes are among the key tips to ensure you protect your rights .

—

This content is brought to you by Meghna Deshraj

iStockPhoto