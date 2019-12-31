What Are the Significant Features of the Returns Filing Procedures Under GST?

—

Owning a business comes with a lot of responsibilities, not only as a manager or director of your firm but also as a citizen of India. Starting from increasing the productivity of your organization and boosting your annual turnover to paying taxes to the Government, you are expected to carry out multiple duties. Paying taxes on time is the sign of a good business person that will set yourself as an example to others for being faithful towards your nation.

To be able to pay taxes on time, you need to abide by certain simple rules, the first being filing your GST returns on a regular basis. Depending on the type of business you own, you need to file your returns either monthly, quarterly or annually. One of the key features of the indirect taxation reform of the Goods and Services Tax is that it has subsumed all other indirect taxes that ever existed before it was implemented. Previously, one had to file separate returns for each of these indirect taxes like Excise Duty, Customs Duty, VAT, and others. However, in the post-GST era, one is required to submit only one return filing, that’s for GST.

What is GST Return?

A GST return is a document that comprises the details of the income or the turnover of the taxpayer and it must be filed with the tax administrative authorities, who will then calculate your total tax liability. Irrespective of the occupation, business type or size of an individual – be it a trader, reseller, manufacturer, supplier or service provider, one needs to file GST returns online in the format prescribed under the GST law from time to time. However, to be able to file successful GST returns, you would require to keep your sales report and GST invoice handy.

Now with the updated version of the GST portal, filing returns have become automated. One no longer has to go through the hassles associated with manually entering the details, which may be subject to human errors, especially if large amounts are involved. You can file your GST returns online via the platforms provided by the GST Network (GSTN), which is designed to auto-populate all your details and entries on each of your GSTR forms.

Significant and New Features of the GST Return Filing Procedures

As discussed in the 27th, 28th and 31st Meetings of the GST Council, some key features have been introduced in the new return procedures on the web portal of GST. These are designed to enhance your return filing experience. Find them as follows:

While filing forms GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B, tax filers can now compare their tax liabilities for each return period at one place in a table form. Similarly, taxpayers can also compare the input tax credit claimed in GSTR-3B with the credits available in form GSTR-2A. These options had been added on the ‘Returns’ dashboard of the GST portal under the headings ‘Comparison of liability declared and ITC claimed’. This move declared by the GST Network is made to quickly have a look at and compare their tax liabilities and input tax credit claimed.

Taxpayers filing GST returns quarterly can now file refund applications monthly. They no longer need to wait for filing their refund applications quarterly. However, to be able to make monthly refund appeals, a taxpayer must make sure that he has filed GSTR-1 for that particular quarter.

You can provide your bank account details anytime after a successful registration. It is now optional for any normal, OIDAR and NRTP (Non-Resident Taxable Person) taxpayer to declare his bank account details at the time of getting oneself registered under GST. They can submit it later while logging in for the first time. This is particularly beneficial for new businesses or start-ups wherein a taxpayer can get the GST registration number for his business before having to open a bank account first.

While making a payment through the online portal of GST, the taxpayer can choose from up to six preferred banks. Previously, a particular bank used to get selected at the time of payment. One can find the option of ‘Preferred Banks’ from the ‘Generate Challan’ page on the GST portal.

A taxpayer can now file his appeals online, in the following cases – When an appellate authority passes an order During an advanced ruling session by an appellate authority When the taxpayer needs to make an application to the appellate authority for making some rectifications or changes in an order.



In case, however, the appellate authority fails to issue the acknowledgment within the stipulated time, the system will auto-generate it with the remark – ‘Subject to validation of certified copies’.

While filing a refund application, the registered taxpayer can enter his GSTIN. Due to the ‘Inverted Tax Structure’, in which the input tax rates becomes greater than the output tax rates, the taxpayer can only file a refund application for his accumulated input tax credit. The GST portal has been updated, enabling the taxpayer to enter his own GSTIN (GST Identification Number) in the statement having details of the inward supplies while filing it.

A new window is enabled in the GST portal to claim TDS/TCS credits. The taxpayer can either accept or decline the credits, after which the system transfers them to the cash ledger. The taxpayer can use these TDS/TCS credits to make a payment. At the time of filing GST returns, the taxpayer can view these credits available and can take the necessary action accordingly.

Replying to show-cause notices issued for compulsory withdrawal can be easier than before. Composition taxpayers can now respond easily to the show-cause notices that have been issued for withdrawing compulsorily from the Composition scheme if the annual turnover of your business exceeds the threshold limit of 1.5 crores. If the proceedings have been initiated after issuing the show-cause notice, a taxpayer can now reply to the same on the GST portal itself.

You can import E-way bill data while filing GSTR-1. The E-way bill (EWB) portal has been integrated with the GST portal, which allows the taxpayer to import their necessary EWB data seamlessly. Additionally, one can automatically import sections like the B2B and B2C invoices, along with the HSN-wise summary of outward supplies.

Annual return forms GSTR-9 ad GSTR-9A has been enabled in the GST portal. While the former is for normal taxpayers, the latter is for those registered under the Composition Scheme. These forms are a consolidation of all the monthly, quarterly or yearly returns filed in that financial year, mainly through GSTR-1, GSTR-2A and GSTR-3B.

The facility for continuous uploading of invoices by the supplier shall be made available for the month in the GST portal which can then be viewed by the recipient on a continuous basis. Users shall also be able to view the tax status of the GST invoice.

With more such updates and improvisations being executed in the web portal of GST in the coming days, businesses are going to be benefitted in a number of ways. Such promising implementations and changes made in the GST laws, taxpaying is going to be a lot easier than before, thereby changing the entire economic structure of the nation.

