What Does the Future of Business Payments Look Like?

The amount of customers using contactless payments continues to rise each year in the UK and businesses are under more pressure than ever to introduce alternative payment methods.

Even customers who resisted the move from cash payments before COVID-19 are now using contactless cards and digital wallets, and have said they aren’t likely to return to using cash.

As we move ever closer to a cashless society, it’s important that you’re taking the right steps to prepare your business with the latest technology.

In this article, we explore how payment methods are evolving, what the future of business payments look like in the UK, and why you should consider introducing alternative payment methods for your customers.

Why are more people using contactless methods?

In 2019, contactless overtook cash payments as the UK’s most popular payment method and is recognized as the fastest and safest way to pay for everything.

The number of contactless payments in 2020 increased by 12% compared to 2019, accounting for more than a quarter of all payments across the country, according to a study by UK Finance published in June 2021,

About 83% of people turned to cashless payment methods.

In the same period, only 17% of purchases were made with cash, and 40% of customers say they prefer stores that offer contactless payment methods.

Contactless Payment Cards

In June 2021, it was reported that there were 135 million contactless debit and credit cards in circulation throughout the country.

In August 2020, when the UK began transitioning out of the first lockdown, a total of £8.4 billion was spent on contactless debit or credit cards.

Digital Wallets

In their report, UK Finance highlighted that more and more customers are using smartphones and watches to make purchases using e-wallets like Apple and Samsung pay.

Nearly a third (32%) of adults in the UK were registered to use mobile payments by the end of 2020.

Not only are mobile payments more convenient for customers, but they also give them a greater sense of control and security of their finances.

How can introducing contactless payment methods benefit your business?

There are many benefits of introducing a contactless card machine to your business.

You may see an increase in profits – paying is made more convenient for your customers, as they have the option of different payment methods.

It can open up a new section of the market for people who prefer to pay by card, online or by phone.

Introducing different methods helps you to improve your customer service, allowing you to serve more customers a lot quicker – which will be helpful during your business’s peak hours.

Serving more customers means selling more of your goods.

Your shop will be more secure, as contactless payment methods eliminate the need for you to store large amounts of cash or deposit large amounts.

With cash transactions continuing to decrease, make it a point as a business owner to make sure you have the latest card payment technology.

There aren’t many businesses today that aren’t taking advantage of card machines to accept more payments.

If you’re one of them, you’re putting yourself at a serious disadvantage.

