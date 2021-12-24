What Is Going on at the African Refining Company (SAR) In Senegal?

—

According to several first-rate Senegalese media, the management of the African Refining Company (SAR) has become “complex”. And that is an understatement!

What is SAR?

The SAR is a corporate citizen involved in the economic and social development of Senegal.

It was created in 1961 and inaugurated by Léopold Sédar Senghor, former President of the country. It is one of the leading companies in Senegal in terms of turnover and is at the heart of the country’s energy policy.

SAR ensures the supply of the Senegalese Market with quality petroleum products.

Who runs the SAR?

In 2020, the State of Senegal appointed Ms. Marième Ndoye Decraene, a polytechnician, to head the structure. She replaces Serigne Mboup, close to the Head of State Macky SALL, who had sent her on a mission to the company.

Ms. Marième Ndoye Decraene held the position of General Roads Director in the Ministry of Infrastructure and Land Transport, from April 2013 to January 2018. æUntil then, the new SAR’s Chief headed in parallel the Millennium Challenge Account Compact Formulation Unit (UFC-MCA) which was in charge of the coordination, formulation and preparation for the implementation of a US government Compact exclusively focused on the energy sector.

Who are the shareholders?

In 2021, SAR is still a public limited company in which the state, through Petrosen Holding SA, holds the majority of shares (46%) and control. The other shareholders are Locafrique (34%), Itoc SA (5%), Total Energies Marketing Sénégal SA (6.82%) and Sahara Energy Ressources Limited (8.18%).

What problems can be identified?

Expensive fundraising with 8 billion CFA francs in premiums, a patently fragile governance, losses of up to several billion, an allegedly dicey 200-million-euro deal without the knowledge of the board of directors, a ubiquitous subpoena to compel a forcing… These are the subjects that are alerting the Senegalese press in mid-December.

Could it be that the management of Petrosen (majority shareholder) is sowing the seeds of confusion at the Société africaine de raffinage (SAR)?

What happened then?

On the 10th of December 2021, a prescription issued by the President of the Commercial Court of Dakar, Malick Lamotte, indicated that Petrosen Holding SA and the African Refining Company had been authorized to summon Locafrique (minority shareholder) in order to “hear the abuse of minority rights by Locafrique SA”.

For the 2020 financial year, SAR made a loss of 59 billion CFA francs with negative equity of 53 billion CFA francs due to poor management.

Why such a summons between the shareholders?

On 22nd October 2021, the company’s Board of Directors was to prepare the capital increase, set the terms and conditions and submit them to the Extraordinary General Meeting (Extra-GM) for approval.

The objective of some shareholders was indeed to entrust the decision of increasing the capital to the Board of Directors.

Locafrique objected and proposed that the final decision be left to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the SAR. This approach was all the more correct since, as of 22 October 2021, the shareholders had not received any report from the board of directors or the auditors of the SAR.

On 30th November 2021, the newspaper Libération disclosed that without any call for tenders, nor the opinion of the board of directors and without the latter’s knowledge, the SAR, via Petrosen, was planning to execute an order for 200 billion CFA francs under the metal stoppage decreed for a period of 100 days, intended for the ordering of all white products (super, gas oil…).

On December 6, 2021, as part of the order for 200 billion CFA francs ($ 300 million), a first ship of 26,000 diesel fuel tones was unloaded, to the astonishment of the board of directors.

In the meantime, on 1 December 2021, the Extra-GM met to decide and take a collective decision on the terms of the recapitalization.

During this meeting, Locafrique called for a debate on a faster and more efficient process in the interest of the SAR by explaining the advantages of proceeding with a free revaluation of assets, all in relation to new elements brought to its knowledge.

An Assignment against transparency

This debate could not be conducted and Locafrique’s arguments could not be explained, since its representatives were forced, to their great surprise, to vote for or against the resolution following the intervention of the State representative.

Locafrique’s intention was to establish a comprehensive debate on the benefits of free asset reassessment, and it was not intended to impede the interests of Sar.

The most important point for her was to inform and alert by giving as much information as possible to the shareholders, the company and the state authorities, within the framework of an Extraordinary General Meeting where questions relating to the SAR should be debated freely between stakeholders.

Not having been able to express its opinions further and freely, while being asked to vote without debate on the proposed resolution on the agenda, Locafrique expressed its opposition by a negative vote, as can be seen from the minutes of the Extraordinary General Assembly of 1 December 2021.

SAR and Petrosen Holding SA felt they had to drag him into court to ensure that the resolution was voted on by a third party.

However, from the time it acquired its first stake in SAR until the current financial year, Locafrique has always worked in the interest of SAR.

In this way, it has helped the national refinery by setting up a 250-million-euro line to finance its imports at a time when the refinery’s cash flow deficit did not allow it to issue debt to financial local partners in the market.

A €250 million credit line

In addition, it has been involved in reducing differentials during 2021 to allow SAR to control its margins and be profitable, following a decision by its Board of Directors.

In order to strengthen the SAR’s equity capital, it proposed a revaluation of the real estate assets consisting of a 92-hectare plot of land whose financial evaluation is estimated at around 109 million CFA francs (estimate made in 1961, when the SAR was created).

The present value of the SAR’s property could thus be revalued at 115 billion CFA francs. The reappraisal could generate a positive difference of 114 billion CFA francs, which would make it possible to correct the negative equity by a large margin, with a final balance of positive equity of around 61 billion CFA francs at the most!

Why would the SAR want to proceed at all costs with a fund-raising exercise that is too costly for the shareholders and burdensome for the SAR itself?

Indeed, after the presentation of a strategic plan by the Sar, a fundraising mandate of 420 billion CFA francs was presented to shareholders to increase production capacities (175 million euros) for strategic investments, 256 million euros for debt restructuring and 210 million euros for a revolving credit line.

As a result of this investigation and the information provided to Locafrique, it became clear that the SAR does not require this envelope as it already has 440 million euros, an available line that can more than meet the needs.

Nevertheless, the planned levy reveals known expenses and commissions of more than 8 billion CFA francs (success fees, intermediation, external consultants’ fees, etc.).

An insecure governance?

Meanwhile, unprecedented practices are still taking place at the SAR. The proof:

Orders for products estimated at more than $300 million were placed without bidding and without the knowledge of the board of directors.

Still according to these same media, in opaque conditions that suggest serious economic and financial consequences for the SAR, while one speaks of recapitalisation and of a financing plan of more than 420 billion CFA francs based entirely on shareholders’ funds and public money.

The stockholder Locafrique, who refuses to endorse this venture designed to shower commissions on certain people to the detriment of the company’s interests, has been taken to court for abuse of minority rights. This is the way things are going at SAR, where the “management” of supplies has caused a debt of 75 billion FCFA and losses of around 59 billion.

What is behind it?

SAR benefited from the connivance of Petrosen. It is therefore hardly a coincidence that the two have taken Locafrique to court.

All these (alleged) billions increase the cost of living and worsen the difficulties of the Senegalese people who suffer daily from an ever-increasing escalation in the price of basic commodities. We are following the case closely.

—

