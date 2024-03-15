What is the Typical Timeframe for Completing a Real Estate Transaction in Spain, from the Initial Offer to the Final Closing?

Spain is a country that has been attracting the attention of people from around the world for many years. Here you can find everything a modern person needs: an excellent climate, beautiful natural landscapes, modern cities with developed infrastructure, fascinating history and culture, high quality of life, affordable prices and delicious food. Anyone who has visited Spain at least once strives to come here again, often not just as a tourist, but also to move to a permanent place of residence, buying quality housing.

There are a lot of people wishing to buy real estate, Spain today. This beautiful country offers a large selection of diverse facilities that meet all modern requirements. Located in different regions of the country, houses and apartments differ in the time of construction, area and range of amenities for different groups of buyers.

The Spanish government strongly encourages foreigners to purchase real estate in Spain. For this purpose, a large number of agencies operate in the country, helping those wishing to make the right choice of property and complete the purchase in the optimal time frame. In addition, everyone is given the opportunity to obtain a mortgage loan. Investors who purchase real estate for an amount equal to or exceeding €500,000 are eligible for a Golden Visa, which entitles them to unlimited stay in the country and many other benefits.

Stages and terms of purchasing real estate in Spain

Understanding the procedure for purchasing real estate, is very important to ensure that the transaction goes smoothly. The main stages of the purchase are:

selection of the property;

obtaining a foreigner identification number (Número de Identificación de Extranjero, NIE);

opening an account in a Spanish bank;

conclusion of a preliminary agreement and reservation of the property;

making necessary payments;

signing a purchase and sale agreement.

You can choose a property in your own country, using information from Internet resources, or by coming to Spain. The buyer should see if a climate, lifestyle, amenities and prices meet their requirements. The timing of this stage is difficult to estimate, since everything depends on the buyer’s decision. But you can do it in a few days or a few weeks.

Next, you need to sign the reservation agreement. You will need to pay a deposit amounting to about 10% of the cost of the property, after which the property will be considered reserved and removed from sale. This period takes one to two weeks, during which the terms of the transaction are clarified, payment terms, conditions for terminating the transaction, and special conditions are negotiated. If the buyer subsequently withdraws from the transaction, the deposit amount will not be returned. If everything goes well during the reservation, then you must sign a preliminary purchase and sale agreement.

Next, within four to six weeks, a full inspection of the property, its legal status, the absence of outstanding debts, and obtaining the necessary permits is carried out. At this time, if necessary, a mortgage loan is issued.

Closing of the transaction – signing the purchase and sale agreement and full payment for the purchase. This procedure takes place in a notary’s office, where the seller, buyer, and their legal representatives gather, and an agreement is signed in the presence of a notary. A notary certifies the legality of the transaction.

You also need to register with the local government as the new owner of the property. This is an important stage to ensure the legality of ownership of real estate in Spain. The period from signing the preliminary agreement to transfer of ownership can take eight to twelve weeks, but this period varies and depends on many factors:

efficiency of government bodies;

complexity of the transaction;

efficiency of work of the parties to the agreement;

unforeseen circumstances.

To optimize the process of purchasing real estate, many buyers engage experienced lawyers who are knowledgeable in the intricacies of this type of transaction. A specialist can help with legal and financial issues, provide guidance in Spanish real estate legislation, assist in inspections and resolving issues with the seller. In general, the entire process of buying real estate in Spain, from the initial offer to the transfer of ownership, takes about two to three months. But each transaction is individual and the timing may be affected by different circumstances.

