What Property Managers in Toronto Need to Know About Asbestos Abatement and Removal

—

Intro: A Property Manager’s Guide to Understanding the Associated Risks of Asbestos

As a property manager in Toronto, you play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of those in your properties. This includes being knowledgeable about the associated risks of asbestos, a naturally-occurring mineral fiber that was widely used in construction materials in the past. Its presence in your properties can pose a threat to the health of your tenants and workers, as exposure to asbestos has been linked to serious health problems, such as lung cancer and mesothelioma. Therefore, it is important for property managers to be aware of the risks and take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of those under their supervision.

With that in mind, Desa Contracting & Restoration, an experienced and fully-licensed, IICRC-certified asbestos abatement and property restoration company from Toronto , offers expert advice to help property managers understand the risks associated with asbestos. As a property manager, it is essential to stay informed and proactive in order to safeguard those who are under your care. Property managers in Toronto can protect their tenants and maintain the integrity of their properties by understanding the risks associated with asbestos and taking steps to reduce or eliminate exposure, such as identifying the presence of asbestos and conducting regular inspections.

This article will provide a comprehensive overview of asbestos and its associated risks. We will discuss where to find asbestos in properties, common asbestos-containing materials in buildings, and activities that can cause asbestos exposure. Additionally, we will discuss the reasons for testing a structure for asbestos, the dangers of asbestos-related illnesses, and the importance of careful and safe asbestos removal in Toronto. With this information, you will be able to make informed decisions and take appropriate measures to protect the health and safety of those in your properties.

Are You at Risk? Locating Asbestos in Properties

Asbestos was widely used in both commercial and residential properties in Canada, particularly those constructed during the mid to late 20th century, due to its affordability, accessibility, flexibility, heat resistance, and longevity. To that end, asbestos can still be found in many properties across the country; however, its usage has declined over time as its severe health effects have become better known. Today, newly constructed properties in Canada are less likely to contain asbestos-containing materials, as its use was officially banned by the federal government in 2018. With that in mind, it is important for property managers in Toronto to take precautions and regularly test for asbestos, especially if the building or home is older.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As a property manager in Toronto, it’s important to know where asbestos might be found on your properties in order to address any potential risks. Asbestos was widely used in a variety of building materials in the past, and it can still be present in older properties today. Some of the common areas where asbestos may be found include, but are not limited to:

Insulation in walls, attics, and basements

Floor tiles and the backing on vinyl sheet flooring

Textured paints and popcorn ceilings

Cement sheets, pipes, and furnace ducts

Roofing and siding shingles

It is important to note that asbestos mineral fibers can become airborne and be inhaled if these materials are disturbed or damaged in any way. Therefore, to reduce the risk of potential asbestos exposure, property managers should take precautions to avoid disturbing any suspected asbestos-containing materials. If asbestos is suspected or discovered, it is important to seek professional assistance with asbestos abatement and removal. Desa Contracting & Restoration is a licensed and insured team of experts who can safely and efficiently remove asbestos from properties in Toronto. To protect the health and safety of your tenants and workers, take the necessary steps to address any potential asbestos risks in your properties.

That said, in the next section, we will explore the common triggers of asbestos exposure, such as renovation and demolition work, building damage, and general wear and tear. By uncovering these triggers, property managers can take proactive steps to reduce the risk of asbestos exposure in their properties and ensure the safety of their tenants and workers. Please read on to learn more about uncovering hidden hazards.

Uncovering Hidden Hazards: Recognizing Triggers of Asbestos Exposure

To minimize the risk of asbestos exposure, it is crucial to exercise caution during building demolition, property restoration, or condo renovation activities, as these are the main triggers of asbestos disturbance. If you work in maintenance or construction in buildings built before 1990, it is important to be aware that many materials commonly used during that time may contain asbestos. As previously mentioned, properties built in the mid-to late-20th century are more likely to contain asbestos-containing materials. Therefore, as a property manager, it is essential to confirm whether or not your property contains asbestos before starting any renovations or maintenance, in order to protect the health and wellbeing of everyone involved, including yourself, your vendors, and occupants.

With that in mind, to ensure the safety of your property, it is recommended to contact a fully-licensed and IICRC-certified asbestos abatement and removal company, such as Desa Contracting & Restoration in Toronto, to conduct a professional asbestos inspection and testing before starting any renovations or maintenance. If the inspection reveals hidden asbestos in your property, you will need to conduct a thorough and effective asbestos removal to protect the health and well-being of everyone involved. With that in mind, asbestos-containing materials can release small asbestos fibers into the air during the following renovation, maintenance, or demolition activities:

Removing or disturbing insulation, notably that surrounding hot water tanks and pipelines.

Removing or disturbing with siding, felt, and roofing shingles

Sanding, dismantling or scraping asbestos vinyl floor tiles.

Removing soundproof ceiling tile pieces.

Plaster, including acoustical plaster, by sanding or otherwise tampering.

Cutting, drilling, or sanding materials’ rough edges.

Older surface treatments, such as drywall, paint, putty, caulk, roofing compounds (including tar paper), spackling, sealants, etc., should be sanded or scraped.

Replacing some auto elements, such the clutch or the brakes.

NOTE: To ensure everyone’s safety in the workplace, any damage to materials containing asbestos must be reported to the appropriate authority, such as an occupational health and safety professional. If asbestos is discovered during workplace renovations, it is critical to stop work immediately. Enclose and barricade the area, and engage a qualified asbestos removal specialist to dispose of the asbestos and create a plan for remediation or removal before beginning any other work. Avoid disturbing asbestos materials yourself, as this increases the risk of exposure.

Uncovering Reasons For Asbestos Testing & The Dangers of Asbestos-Related Illness

Now that you have a better understanding of where to find asbestos and the potential triggers of asbestos exposure, it is important to recognize the reasons for asbestos testing and the risks of asbestos-related illnesses.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

To effectively manage any property, it is crucial to identify, test, and assess potential risks, especially if asbestos is present. While asbestos-containing products are usually safe when left undisturbed, they can become brittle over time and easily crumble, potentially releasing harmful fibers. Unfortunately, the increasing trend of do-it-yourself (DIY) projects has increased the risk of asbestos exposure. Therefore, it is crucial to test a building or home for asbestos before renovating or demolishing it in order to ensure safety and prevent potential health problems.

As previously mentioned, any disturbance to asbestos-containing materials during renovations or maintenance can release microscopic fibers that quickly become airborne. With that in mind, asbestos-related illnesses are the result of inhaling these microscopic asbestos fibers. These fibers can attach to the lungs after inhalation, leading to serious health issues and illnesses that may not appear until decades later. These health problems can include mesothelioma, long-term respiratory issues, and, in severe cases, even lung cancer. Therefore, the best way to prevent asbestos exposure is to undergo asbestos testing and removal by qualified professionals to ensure that any asbestos present in your property is safely and properly disposed of.

Protect Yourself: The Benefits of Asbestos Abatement

In conclusion, asbestos abatement and removal services are essential for anyone who owns, manages, or plans to renovate or demolish a property in Toronto. Asbestos exposure is a severe health risk, and without proper testing and removal, people can unwittingly expose themselves to its harmful effects. Due to regulations and product bans, the use of asbestos has decreased; however, many older buildings still contain asbestos-containing materials. It is essential to have a certified asbestos abatement company perform testing and removal to ensure the safety of everyone involved. Asbestos abatement services not only help to safeguard individuals from health problems but also protect the environment by disposing of hazardous materials properly. It is vital to prioritize the health and safety of the community, and asbestos abatement and removal services are a critical part of achieving that goal.

—

This content is brought to you by Desa Contracting & Restoration

iStockPhoto