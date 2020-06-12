When the Pandemic Disrupts Businesses in All Industries, Listing Services Bring Hope

—

The pandemic is tragic for companies of all sizes. The business environment has never looked more somber for companies when all ventures find themselves at a turning point in their existence. As the spring turns to summer, many regions around the world hope to reopen for businesses, but will companies provide services and products?

The paint is sophisticated for all industries, and brands struggle to stand out to customers who no longer afford to splurge on purchases. For companies dependent upon their local geography, using business listing services can offer a marketing advantage. They can use regional listings as tools to reach their public and promote their services.

Why should companies turn to business listing services in 2020?

After the pandemic, all businesses have a marketing need for revenue.

No business can survive without revenue, so companies need to develop methods to increase their profit in the following period, to have a chance to survive the crisis. And their best shot is to use online tools to manage their services. Business listing directories allow them to reach a new public and attract clients. When they manage their listings, they need to update their posts using keywords, descriptions of services, photos, videos, and coupons.

To reach maximum engagement, brands need to identify the directories their public prefers and to post monthly.

Organizations need public relations services, but they don’t afford to pay PR experts.

Usually, public relations campaigns are expensive, and right now, brands don’t afford to spare a single penny to pay for marketing. But they can use business listing services to their advantage and transform them into their promoters. Both B2B and B2C can ask their clients to provide feedback on their experience with their services. Reviews are a quantitative component in any PR campaign because people always check online data about a company they want to buy from.

The drawback of asking clients to post feedback on business listing services is that they can provide a negative review. So, businesses have to track their listings actively, and when negative reviews pop, address them by apologizing for the mistake, disputing the statement, or providing solutions.

Clients’ need for accurate data is higher than ever.

Buyers no longer afford to spend money on things they don’t need. Fewer and fewer will experiment with products and services, and most will research information about brands thoroughly before picking one.

Information about brands on the Internet springs from various sources, but business listing services are always resources clients check. Often, businesses fail to provide accurate information on directories, and their clients end up with unreliable contact details. In the past, this may not have stopped people from picking the products a company provided, but now with limited resources, they’ll choose the ones steady in the information they provide.

Companies have to monitor, review, and manage the information they post on listing websites to provide their clients with accurate data. The last thing a company needs when struggling with the pandemic is to lose clients because they cannot put their finger on what information is correct.

—

This content is brought to you by Lovisa Alvin.

Photo: Shutterstock