Who Are The Influencers Behind The Lanistar Campaign?

—

Fintech company, Lanistar, are developing quite an online presence and if you haven’t seen their signature banking card being advertised across social media yet, then you surely will soon. Lanistar has an army of influencers who are all posting videos and pictures onto their social media pages.

Lanistar is a social media-focused fintech company that has developed a new banking alternative. The signature card was designed to fit the lifestyles of millennials and Gen Z. Lanistar’s polymorphic payment card lets users stack up to eight bank cards onto one card. The idea is that instead of lugging around a bundle of cards, people will only have to carry around one. Not only is it functional, but the branding is also vibrant, shiny, and one-of-a-kind.

Lanistar recognizes the value of being able to stand out in the competitive banking industry. As a result, the company has created a massive influencer marketing program, with roughly 3000 influencers currently blogging on the brand’s behalf. The results have been impressive so far, with Lanistar acquiring 257k Instagram followers. So what, you might be thinking. Well, when we compare this number of followers to Monzo, a prominent financial platform, we see that they only have 63k, and that figure was accumulated over the last seven years.

Since the beginning of its establishment, Lanistar has emphasized the importance of social media and how it will be used to its benefit since its inception. Some of the industry’s biggest personalities have endorsed and promoted them. To name a few, there is Premier League footballer Kevin De Bruyne who has 15 million followers on Instagram, actress Flavia Pavanelliwith18 million, and singer Gabi Martins who has 12 million followers on Instagram. ‘Hide The Pain Harold,’ a meme legend is also on the lengthy list. With that in mind, you can get a sense of the diversity of influencers and their audiences.

Lanistar began an influencer marketing campaign in October 2020 that was so successful that it caused Instagram to be shut down in Brazil owing to users’ fears that influencers were being hacked. Furthermore, in just 72 hours, there was a record-breaking 110,000 pre-registered customers. To put this statistic into context, Monzo acquired 50,000 customers in its first year, while Lanistar accomplished this in just three days. The figures speak for themselves, and Lanistar could be unstoppable if they keep up this pace. Lanistar has big expectations for itself, and the company believes it will reach 3 million consumers in Brazil in its first year.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Which Influencers Are Involved?

As previously mentioned, there are several high-profile influencers who have posted about Lanistar. A few examples are provided below.

Georgina Rodríguez

Georgina Rodriguez is probably not someone who needs introducing, however, if you do not know who she is, Georgina is a model and the wife of Cristiano Ronaldo. Not so long ago posted an Instagram story of her using her glossy and shiny Lanistar cards. We can only imagine what kind of reach that post had as she has over 27 million followers.

Camila Loures

Camila Loures is a well-known internet personality in Brazil. She is best known for being a YouTuber, although she has also dabbled in acting and singing. She has a whopping 15.7 million Instagram followers!



Camila Loures

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is a Belgian footballer who currently plays for Manchester City and the national team of Belgium. He is highly recognized in the football world and is often regarded as one of the top players in the game today. He has a following of almost 15 million people.

Kevin De Bruyne

Demi Rose

Demi Rose is a well-known model who has over 18 million Instagram followers. The 26-year-old has had an incredibly successful career as a model for the past eight years.

These are just a few of the names that appear on the Lanistar campaign’s vast list of influencers. The list is expected to expand in the future, so keep an eye out for Lanistar cards on social media! Your favorite social media personality could be the next to join their ever-expanding campaign. This is the first time a banking platform has attempted something like this, so it will be interesting to see how it all plays out for the company.

—

This content is sponsored by Muhammad Saood.

Photos provided by the author with permission from Lanistar.