Why Can You Be Rejected for Loans With an Excellent Credit Score?

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide financial advice.

Businesses consider borrowing for their ventures to reap profits later. While borrowing and repaying is a big responsibility for businesses but remaining debt-free is also not considered quite a canny decision.

Common aims behind applying for loans are usually:

Starting a Business

To purchase equipment

Improving cash flows

Market expansion

Hiring personnel

Lenders look at your credit report to find out whether you will responsibly employ and return the borrowed money or not. A good credit score is proportional to a low-risk pledger and creditors love to deal with such clients.

But is your credit score the only ingredient for better loan terms and interest rates? Not exactly! Some other (below-mentioned) factors may lead to your loan rejection even with a dainty credit report and credit score.

Reasons You Can be Rejected for Loans with an Excellent Credit Score

Employment and Earning Credit Score Models Debt vs. Income Loan Rejection History High Credit Inquiries Application Mistakes Potential Borrower’s Age Adverse Event on Credit Rating Debt Load Fraudulent Accounts History of Tax Payment Frequent Borrowing Debt Levels Updation of Credit Report Credit Card Gaming

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Employment and Earning

While applying for loans, you are asked to fill an application. Besides several other details, you would have to input info regarding your employment and salary/ earnings. Some lending institutions have fixed a minimum salary range for a certain amount of credit.

¾ of loan applications got rejected in the States in 2021.

If you fall below that minimum (even with an 800+ credit score), banks/ creditors consider this as a red flag and the same is the case with your employment situation. If you frequently switch jobs or work for a company that’s not very reputable – you still can face loan rejections.

Debt vs. Income

If you earn a handsome amount each year but are stuck with large debts simultaneously, lenders don’t view you as a very suitable borrower. Consider clearing all the debt repayments (inclusive of interest rates) prior to applying for the next business loan.

Moneylenders compare your income with debts to analyze whether or not you can afford a new loan.

High Credit Inquiries

There are two kinds of credit inquiries:

Soft Inquiries

Hard Inquiries

Former occurs when you check your credit score and it doesn’t impact your credit rating. Later occurs when a bank or any other lender checks your report to find out details regarding your credit history.

Too many hard inquiries are an indicator that you’ve been applying for too many debts/ loans in recent times. It is not a good sign! It also badly impacts your credit rating.

Potential Borrower’s Age

Some lending institutions judge the repaying ability with the age of the potential borrower. To them, a somewhat senior or young adult has a higher capacity to repay in time than older people (closer to retirement).

This is how a borrower’s age may affect the denial/ approval of a loan application.

Debt Load

In addition to increasing your credit score, consider the debt burden factor seriously if you want to minimize the chances of loan refusals.

The banks/ financial companies note how much debts are squared every month by the potential borrower. These debt repayments can be:

They then compare this debt burden with your gross salary and set ratios below which they reject the loan applications. E.g. if the salary to debt ratio is 40% and yours is 45%, your application would be denied even with a good credit rating.

History of Tax Payment

In case you miss annual tax payments or are irresponsible with your payment, lenders may see you as an unreliable person to lend money. Therefore, for a safe future business financing, consider paying taxes in time.

61% of people failed to pay federal income tax in States in 2021.

Besides high chances of loan application acceptance, tax payment reaps you the following welfares:

Tax refunds If you pay tax in America, the state refunds some of the tax amount as discounts at year end. Reliability People who pay tax timely are seen as responsible citizens. Both employment and tax history lends a trustworthy record of your stay in the state. Operational costs Some countries offer subsidies like discounts on operational costs (electricity cost e.g.) for the tax paying community. Child education Tax payment gifts free education to your children in some countries (at public schools).

Debt Levels

Even if you pay taxes, have a solid credit rating, and have a safe debt-to-income ratio, some lenders are reluctant to release the money to those who own extremely high liability levels. This forces them to think about how they are going to afford these loans plus business expenses plus your own expenses with this new loan.

So, even if they decide to approve, they may limit the amount thus lent.

Credit Card Gaming

Credit card companies offer welcome/sign-up bonuses to invite more and more people to utilize their card service. Since the market is competitive, these bonuses can be quite rewarding especially in the case of business credit cards.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Some consumers buy these cards to eat up bonuses only and then apply for the card cancellations. Card issuers recognize this pattern now and reject applications if an applicant applies to 4-5 cards in 24 months.

They see them as disloyal and unstable. So if you have closed multiple cards but would love to own one now (with devotion) – wait for a few months before applying to boost chances of approval.

Credit Score Models

There is no one universal model for measuring credit history. Several credit scoring models (VantageScore, FICO score, etc.) are available in the market plus they are issued by three credit bureaus:

Since we are sometimes not familiar with what model is used by what lending company and transferring scores between models drop them by 30 points approx. So, we should find ways to improve our credit score better than before to boost our chances.

Lenders have borderline scores, if your score is below that margin, you would be rejected.

Loan Rejection History

When you apply for loans, banks undertake a hard inquiry on your credit report. All the loans accepted or rejected are visible on this report.

If you have been denied a significant number of loans before, you are likely to be overruled by this lender as well. It is advised to play it cool when applying for loans, too many loan requests spoil your credit image!

Application Mistakes

You are asked to fill out a document for background verification purposes, you must complete it if rightly to avoid application rejection.

Some other slip-ups are often undertaken while applying for business loans are:

º Don’t compare lenders Some applicants feel convenient by applying to that old bank only, however now countless options are available – so one must compare price and value before settling for one. Noble Funding, Fora Financial, and Truist are some best available business loan options. º Nil business plan A solid and realistic business plan is a manifestation of how you will employ this loan money to make more money and repay the lender. Businesses should produce one alongside financials. º Not reading terms Some business owners don’t bother reading the legal documents before signing them. Ask a professional to accompany you to eradicate chances of any hidden costs.

Adverse Event on Credit Rating

Some lenders reject your request despite best credit scores and good yearly earnings if your report has some negative events like bankruptcy and missed payments.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It is because lending companies believe that these negative items speak louder than scores that businesses can recover in a year or two.

Sometimes these adverse events appear by mistake, so if you find one, you can submit a dispute with the bureau (which displayed it), to improve your likelihood of approval.

Fraudulent Accounts

Since banks can’t differ your genuine accounts from fraud accounts (if any) while analyzing your credit report for your soundness, you must routinely check your credit report and dispute for mistakes thus found.

Moreover, creditors are obliged to submit you the reasons for rejection (like high credit usage, missed payments, etc.) – so in case you are sure that such activity doesn’t belong to you, you can get them removed.

Frequent Borrowing

Banks also judge the credit risk by your borrowing frequency. Too much borrowing is equivalent to too much burden and may lead to loan rejections.

Updation of Credit Report

Lenders have varied policies regarding submitting your loan repayment info to credit bureaus so they are evident on your credit report.

So if you’ve repaid a loan or canceled a card and it’s not yet updated on your professional credit history, you may face loan denial.

Avoidable Loan Mistakes

First-timers and even experienced borrowers/ potential debtors error at some stages of taking business loans:

Loan Rejections Misconceived Loan Costs Concept of Affordability Time for Loan Considerations Compare Loan Deals Explain your Cash Flow Situation Lender Relationship Business Plan Missed Repayments

Loan Rejections

You should not be taking a single loan rejection seriously. You must remember that there are countless business loan lenders in the market with somewhat similar value, you just need to research and apply for the most suitable ones.

Just remember to not overdo these applications though!

Misconceived Loan Costs

Businesses take loans to make cash flows stable so be keen to estimate the actual loan costs (including interest rates, and annual fee, etc.). Because you would not want to annoy business cash flows with giant hidden loan costs.

Concept of Affordability

Sometimes we overestimate our affording power due to a lack of budgeting. It is best to note down the money coming and going every month to determine what you can actually meet the expense of and what you can’t!

Because if you take up more than that, this leads to:

Financial anxiety

Missed payments

Descent in a credit report

Time for Loan Considerations

You shouldn’t be requesting loan approvals when all your savings/ funds/ capitals are sucked up and you have nothing to run the business. Instead, plan and forecast business needs and apply for loans at suitable whiles.

This practice gives you time to discover the most suitable business-friendly loan options.

Compare Loan Deals

Loan offers and their costs can be different and you can end up with the best deal by giving this activity some time. Compare their values, rewards, and rates for a wise decision. Several lender kinds are available:

Explain your Cash Flow Situation

It may seem clever to lie about your cash flow problems and get approved for loans. Though lenders have several ways to find out your money situation, even if you get accepted – what will happen next?

Well, you will be stuck! You may fail to repay resulting in default and a deep down dive in credit score.

So, it’s okay to share your cash problem with creditors so they refer you to the best suitable deal available.

Lender Relationship

A professional, responsive, and organized attitude towards your creditor will develop a trustworthy relationship that you can benefit from in the future.

Business Plan

A documented business plan inclusive of products/ services, financial projections, etc. throws positive light upon you as a borrower, and lending companies would see low credit risk. Don’t make a mistake skip strategizing a plan.

Missed Repayments

Borrowers who miss repayment deadlines showcase weak financial responsibility.

FAQs

What is the extension to pay taxes?

The extension is generally 120 days.

What is the consequence of a bad credit rating?

It leads to lesser and expensive loan options for the future.

What are the advantages of bank loans for businesses?

Bank may lend:

Better interest rates

Favorable terms

They are convenient to get for business development

What would happen if I don’t repay the business loan?

You may default which lowers your credit score, you may face legal action, and your future lending requests may get disapproved.

What are the different types of business loans?

Term loans

Invoice financing

Startup loans

Equipment financing

SBA loans

Working capital loan

Why small businesses are not lent easily?

Small businesses are viewed as riskier plus lending institutions earn less profit through small business loans than big business loans.

—

This content is brought to you by Aleem Butt.

iStockPhoto