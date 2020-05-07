Why I Wrote ‘From Prostitute to Presidents: Tips to Empower Every Working Girl’

My job as a CFO is to pay people as little as possible and still get them to show up and be happy and productive. I wrote this book because I was tired of seeing men negotiate for themselves better than women do. Men seem to have a secret handbook. Every time, I offered a job to a man, he would push for more money. Every time, I offered a job to woman she said thank you and accepted the offer. Even advertising teams coming in together would split when it came to salary negotiations. And these were people with identical education and work experience. Just different genders.

This spread continued with raises. Men would push for more. Women would accept what was offered.

We all know that women make 80 cents on the dollar. That women suffer from harassment in the workplace. That women don’t get the same credit for their hard work or ideas. That leadership attributes can make women unlikable. I wrote this book because knowledge can empower women, especially young women, to overcome these obstacles.

My book is full of very specific TIPS that I know now that I wish I had known when I was 25. And these tips apply to almost every woman, from the cashier at CostCo to the college grad starting her first corporate job.

Besides negotiation knowledge, I try to help young women avoid certain traps in the workplace. One example is to avoid is being the “work wife.” Many men in the workplace want their female co-workers to do the “housework” of business aka taking the notes in every meeting and/or getting the coffee. Many guys fall back on the “but you are better at it” as a compliment, but it can be a trap.

Sure, women may be better at it. So why not take the notes? Because work wives do not get the promotions or leadership positions or the $$$.

This trap can be dealt with in two different ways. First, the external:

If you are always asked to take the notes in a meeting or fetch the boss a coffee, quickly look around the room and see if you are the most junior person there. If you are, get out the pen or head for the Keurig. If you are not, then identify the more junior person and say, “I think it is Spencer’s turn to take the notes/get the coffee.” The asker should quickly realize their mistake and move on.

If Spencer gives you a hard time later, then politely point out that you are more senior and that you did your time in the work wife trenches. Say something like, “I’m sure we will get promoted soon and that task will be the new person’s problem.” It’s a fair and reasonable response.

Next, the internal:

You need to counter your natural instinct to be the Mom of the workplace. We all know that women probably will take better notes. But do women make better coffee? I don’t think the Mr. Coffee machine can tell the difference.

And while we are on the subject of coffee, I have seen many a woman at the office prepare for meetings with lovely drinks and snacks. They take time with menus and preparation. They read reviews on Yelp before placing that takeout order. And when it comes, they don’t just toss the bag at their male colleagues. They unpack it and place the plates at the beginning of the buffet and the plastic forks at the end. They line up the pizza boxes and make it look nice. They bake cupcakes and bring them to the office for someone’s birthday.

I’m trying to get young women to realize that the office is not an extension of their home. They are not entertaining. Men mostly do not care about the quality of the snacks. In short, they are not the Mom of their office. SOMETIMES, LET THERE BE NO COFFEE!

The other important lesson is about resilience. They are going to make huge mistakes. They are going to get fired. Bad things are going to happen. But it’s going to be OK. They have to stop believing all of the BS seen on social media about everyone else’s perfect life. Many young women I mentor think I have had a spectacular career (PWC to Paramount Pictures to Emmy-nominee to Hillary Clinton’s campaign), but they don’t realize that I made huge career mistakes. I thought the cellular telephone was a dumb idea. I left jobs too early. I didn’t take the help that was offered to me. I suffered from #MeToo moments. I had a front seat to 9/11. And yet I survived and thrived. I wrote this book so they can know that when life gives them lemons, they can too.

