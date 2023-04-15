Why Starting a Business is More Fulfilling Than Dropshipping

—

Sure, dropshipping can seem easy! Admittedly, it is quite a simple process, where the dropshipping business owner is not required to have any direct contact with customers, nor do they even need to keep their inventory stock on hand. This is because the dropshipping stock is automatically updated through supply chain management methods, and shipped out directly to customers once an order is placed online. As such, a dropshipping business owner can accept orders and payments without having any direct involvement in the production, delivery, or shipping of eCommerce products to consumers.

Nonetheless, it can be said that starting your own online business is much more fulfilling than simply dropshipping random products. This is for many reasons. For one, you are provided with the opportunity to create your own brand, with its own brand voice and identity. You also have the freedom to create a personalized website on which to promote your products. Also, you can take ownership of the entire eCommerce process, including being able to connect, interact, and develop rapport with your customers. So, if you’re keen to learn how to start your own rewarding eCommerce business (rather than just dropshipping), just read on.

You Get to Create Your Own Website and Brand Identity

Taking ownership of your business is where the beauty of being directly involved lies. You can have direct involvement in every aspect of your online business, including sourcing the products you wish to sell. If you are wanting to stock your eCommerce store with gifts, for example, you can easily source these online through an online distributor such as a giftware wholesaler . By doing this, you can secure quality products to resell under your business’s brand. Doing this means you can also benefit from purchasing your products at competitive wholesale rates. That way, when you resell them on your own website, you can maximize your profit margins.

Of course, you will need to create a website through which to sell your products. A popular website platform that is heavily used in the eCommerce space is Shopify. Shopify allows online business owners to easily update and manage their stock inventory through the backend of the platform.

This can be done in real-time, to keep up with live production and delivery of stock. It also allows online business owners to accept payments through Shopify’s inbuilt payment gateways, enabling customers to make purchases through the website itself. But perhaps most importantly, Shopify allows you to create your personalized online shopfront – albeit within the parameters of Shopify’s default web interface. As such, it gives room for eCommerce business owners to develop their brand’s voice and identity. This is important when attempting to stand out from the competition within an already saturated eCommerce market. It also helps to encourage customer loyalty and retention through brand awareness and relatability.

You’re Able to Interact and Connect Directly with your Customers

By creating your business’s own brand identity , you will be able to connect and interact with your client base directly. Creating a brand that is meaningful and relatable to customers leads to customer loyalty and retention, and as such, better sales conversion. Of course, a strong social media presence helps with this! Of course, it is important to keep the brand voice consistent throughout these various channels. For instance, the tone utilized on your website must be mirrored on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Aiming to stand out as a trendy, avant-garde online streetwear company, for example? It is important to use a brand voice, tone and language that relates to the demographic you are trying to reach. That is to say, young online shoppers – perhaps aged between 15 and 16 years old to their late twenties or early thirties. By connecting with your client base with a brand voice that relates to them, you can ensure that your business will attract the right consumer audience. This is one of the best ways to take ownership of the success of your online business.

You Can Have Direct Involvement in the Success and Growth of Your Business

Yes, dropshipping may seem like the easy way to run an eCommerce business . However, when utilizing the dropshipping method, you have essentially no control over the outcome of your sales. Nor indeed, can you directly control the profitability, success, and ultimately, the growth of your business. Importantly, when dropshipping, your business is entirely reliant on external factors. Surely, this is a very risky way to operate!

By engaging directly in every step of your eCommerce business – including the selection of which products you’d like to sell, to taking charge of personalized shipping of orders to your customers, as well as having the opportunity for direct interaction with your client base – you can take ownership of your business’s strategic direction and overall success. As such, running your business will feel much more rewarding, fulfilling, and satisfying overall. This is because the effort you put in will be directly reflected in the results you achieve. You can be proud that you worked hard to build your online business, and to make it a success. That is something no one can ever take away from you!

