Why the Phone Is Still Best for Customer Service

With all the technology available to businesses today when it comes to customer service and communication it can be easy to discount the value of being available on the phone.

But that would be a big mistake.

Because 60% of customers still prefer picking up the phone and calling a business when they have questions.

Especially when they’re dealing with small businesses.

With customer service, it’s not about using the technology you want customers to use.

It’s about adapting your communication and service so customers can contact you how they prefer.

So if customers prefer to use the phone, how can you make sure you’re easy to contact?

It’s not as easy as you think.

The challenge with call answering

No matter what kind of business you run, making sure the phone is answered when it rings can be a problem.

Or at least making sure it’s answered in the right way.

If you’re a small business or sole trader, you’ll be busy dealing with clients or completing work.

When the phone rings, you might not be able to answer it.

If that happens you’re reliant on customers either leaving a message or calling back later.

But the research suggests they won’t.

And with so much choice available to customers on the products, services and providers they can use, missing a single call can mean missing a sale.

Even if you’ve got employees, when they’re busy with work it’s easy to view a phone call as an unwanted distraction rather than an opportunity to deliver customer service.

Plus, because employees answer the phone in different ways there’s no consistency, and there’s also the risk they won’t take all the necessary information needed to deal with the call and return it properly.

If you don’t have all the information when you call the customer back, you could be asking them to repeat themselves, which can annoy them and put you on the back foot.

Is a receptionist a good solution?

The traditional way to solve the problem of call answering was to hire a receptionist.

And it made sense when you had a physical office with a single entrance and needed someone to greet customers or clients when they came through the door.

You’d have a single member of staff whose sole responsibility was to answer the phone, take messages and get them to the right person and occasionally help with diary management.

But it did have a big drawback too.

You had a single member of staff.

All it took was a single phone call or one customer at reception, and your receptionist was no longer able to answer the phone.

So you had the exact same problem as before, except now you’re also paying a full-time wage, plus all the benefits and taxes that come with having an employee.

And today, with many businesses operating from shared office spaces, or with staff working remotely, it doesn’t make sense to have one person sitting at a desk.

So what can you do instead?

How telephone answering services can improve your customer service

One thing to clear up is that a telephone answering service is not the same as a call center.

With a call center you never know the person who is answering your business phone, it’s just whoever is available at the time.

Plus, they don’t offer personalized service.

Really, a call center is a glorified voicemail service.

With a call answering service, you know the assistants who are answering the phone on your business’s behalf, and you work with them and they with you to become an extension of your business.

They’ll take the time to understand your customers and the kinds of calls they’ll be dealing with so when the phone rings, they can answer it in the way you would if you were picking up the call yourself.

Plus, you’ll get a small team working for you so if one of your receptionists is already on a call, you’ll have someone else to deal with other calls.

This way the phone always gets answered.

Finally, it’s a lot more cost-effective to use a telephone answering service – especially when you compare it to hiring a member of staff.

Where you’d be paying an employee whether they were answering the phone, making a brew or going to the toilet, your telephone answering service only charges you for the service you’re using.

Whether it’s based on call volumes, or minutes spent on the phone, the cost is considerably less.

Improve your customer service by focussing on the phone

Nearly 60% of customers still prefer to call a company because they think they’ll get answers quicker than using a website.

And 57% of customers still prefer to talk to a real person when they’ve got a question or need help.

A telephone answering service is the perfect answer and fits right into the new world of hybrid working.

Whether you’re office-based or have staff working remotely, your call answering service can help deal will all your incoming calls and make sure the right information gets to the right person at the right time.

And when it comes to customer service, focussing on picking up the phone when it rings can easily put you ahead of the competition.

