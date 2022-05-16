—

All businesses, no matter how small or big it is, need an expert in finance and tax to ensure smooth operations. As a business leader, your main responsibilities include developing business strategies, optimizing processes, boosting efficiencies within your business, winning more sales and customers, as well as ensuring you have adequate revenue streams and cash flow.

A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) can handle the finance side of your business and ease your burden while you focus on doing what you do best and dedicating your time and effort to performing these tasks. If hiring a CPA for your business is a decision that you’ve been putting off for quite some time, you might want to continue reading to learn about some of the reasons why you need a professional CPA for your business.

1. You need a licensed professional to address some of the financial issues of your business.

A CPA who is licensed to practice in your state can ensure that your business’s financial needs will be met according to the highest standards. Also, CPAs keep themselves up to date with the latest state or federal regulations and are required to follow a strict code of ethics. By hiring a CPA for your business, you can have peace of mind that your financial issues will be handled effectively.

2. You need a reliable accounting system to improve efficiencies.

CPAs have the expertise and skills to integrate and implement the most suitable accounting technologies and processes for your business. Through the latest accounting systems, you can easily access your latest financial information, organize and secure your data in one place, prepare financial statements and reports quickly, send and pay invoices, as well as perform other accounting tasks.

3. CPAs can provide valuable insights into your finances.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

With their in-depth knowledge, CPAs can monitor your business assets and finances, as well as analyze them carefully. They are in a position to provide expert advice and guidance on how to improve your finances.

4. CPAs can help you prepare financial statements and understand them.

CPAs have the expertise in preparing financial statements and reports that comply with the highest accounting standards. You will likely need these for your investors, banks, and creditors.

Additionally, these professionals can conduct reviews on key financial reports and serve as your advisor who can help you make informed decisions.

5. You need a CPA to review your taxes and ensure that your returns are filed accurately and in a timely manner.

CPAs are required to stay updated on the latest tax laws and reporting requirements. Aside from helping you prepare and file tax returns accurately and on time, they can also liaise with the IRS and keep you out of trouble with the tax authorities. Most importantly, CPAs have effective tax planning strategies that can help minimize your tax liabilities while still keeping your business compliant.

6. Only CPAs can help you with tax audits.

CPAs are eligible to represent your business in case of audits, payment or collection problems, and appeals. They can even help you avoid these situations by ensuring all required paperwork is filed correctly and by providing their expert guidance on tax matters.

7. CPAs are finance professionals who can help you grow your business.

They are not just regular accountants. CPAs have the financial expertise to assist you with appraising the viability and profitability of the projects you’re planning. With their knowledge in assessing profitability and forecasting, they can be instrumental in helping your business grow and expand to other markets.

By choosing CPAs who have extensive experience in working with other businesses and organizations similar to yours, they can also play a significant role in your preparation of business proposals and share industry-specific business advice.

8. They can help you grow your network.

CPAs are well-respected in the business community and usually have a wide professional network that may be useful for you as you grow your business. From similar clients that you can use as relevant contacts to other professionals that you can tap into to help you reach your goals, working with a CPA can help you expand your network.

Hiring the Most Reliable CPA for Your Business

Finding a reliable CPA firm is a tough task. However, with thorough research and careful consideration, you can find the most suitable CPA accounting firm for your business.

While some hire a separate bookkeeper or accountant for routine finance tasks and then periodically consult with a CPA for CFO duties, audits, and business advice, it would be great if you can find an expert CPA firm that can perform all these tasks. Lear & Pannepacker is one of the most trusted and most reliable CPA accounting firms in Princeton, NJ that can perform bookkeeping, accounting, tax, audit, business advisory, and CFO services.

If you want to learn more about how we can help you and if we’re a good fit, book a one-on-one meeting with us today!

—

This content is brought to you by Pomelo Marketing

iStockPhoto